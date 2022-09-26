Read full article on original website
'You solved it!' | Anderson man facing preliminary murder charge in killing of his mother
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is in custody and facing a preliminary murder charge in the death of his mother. Officers called to a report of a disturbance in the 1600 block of Meridian Street, near State Road 32 and Central Avenue, found the body of 49-year-old Janet Hart around 4 p.m.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to honor fallen Officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. (NOTE: The video in the player above details the procession route for Officer...
Anderson man drowns in lake at Shadyside Recreation Area
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man drowned in a lake in Anderson on Saturday. Investigators said Michael McCroy, of Anderson, was attempting to swim across Shadyside Lake, located at 829 Alexandria Pike, with a companion just before 4:15 p.m. Witnesses told police that while McCroy...
'He is unconscious, what did you give him?' | Delaware County man charged with selling drugs leading to other man's death
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delaware County man is charged with dealing in a controlled substance causing death. Anthony Tiller is accused of providing what is believed to be Oxycodone pills to Brian Bell, who later overdosed and died June 18. Detectives identified Tiller after checking Bell's phone and...
Indiana Supreme Court to hear appeal of Gas City woman found guilty of killing 10-year-old stepdaughter
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court is hearing an appeal of a Gas City woman for the murder of her 10-year-old stepdaughter in September 2019. Amanda was found guilty in August 2021 of killing 10-year-old Skylea Carmack. The jury recommended the sentence after convicting her of murder, neglect of a dependent and strangulation.
