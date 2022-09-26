ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Anderson man drowns in lake at Shadyside Recreation Area

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man drowned in a lake in Anderson on Saturday. Investigators said Michael McCroy, of Anderson, was attempting to swim across Shadyside Lake, located at 829 Alexandria Pike, with a companion just before 4:15 p.m. Witnesses told police that while McCroy...
ANDERSON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy