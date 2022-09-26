ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Community members react to Operation B.L.A.S.E.R

The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Local ice cream parlor raises money for family of BP-Husky fire victims

OREGON, Ohio — It's been one week since the deadly fire at the BP-Husky refinery in Oregon, Ohio, took the lives of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey. Since their passing, local businesses in Oregon have found ways to support the Morrissey family, such as the Dairy Depot on Navarre Avenue. The ice cream parlor is selling raffle tickets and General Manager Marisa Katafiasz said all of the proceeds go directly to the Morrissey family.
OREGON, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee Community Foundation Makes Special Announcement on AJ Smith Rec. Center

Tecumseh, MI – The Lenawee Community Foundation made a special announcement at their 25th anniversary celebration last week about the AJ Smith Recreation Center in Tecumseh. The Center was originally funded by the Ruth v. and Ruth Anne Thompson Fund. The foundation announced that there is only one remaining principal payment of $200,000 and it will be made in January 2023.
TECUMSEH, MI
13abc.com

Toledo school holds Take Back the Community event

"When thunder roars, go indoors"... we've all heard different tips on staying safe in a storm, but some of them may not be for the reasons you'd think. ⚡⚡⚡. The breezy fall chill continues, with "splash-and-dash" showers swirling around through tomorrow. Dan Smith has the latest.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Pet blessing planned at Perrysburg church

PERRYSBURG — A Blessing of the Pets will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 871 E. Boundary St. The church will bless dogs, cats and rabbits. There will also be gift baskets, pet vendors and a food truck. Leashes or cages are required.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the details about next month’s Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours. The City’s free Fall Festival will take place at the Ottawa Park Open Air Shelter, located at 2200 Kenwood Blvd., on Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BG chamber holds ribbon cutting for new SamB’s location

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the re-opening of SamB’s, located at their new location at 146 N. Main St. This event will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. The ceremony will include congratulatory words...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD holds promotional ceremony

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department held a promotional ceremony Monday morning. The ceremony took place on Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. in City Council Chambers. According to TFRD, Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong promoted 11 TFRD members at the ceremony including one Deputy Chief, two Battalion Chiefs, two Captains and six Lieutenants.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Another local resident warns against check washing scam

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
ROSSFORD, OH
ohio.org

Calling Toledo Home

I live in Toledo's Old West End neighborhood, which is also where I grew up. My street is quiet, with most neighbors having lived here for over 20 years (some even longer than that). Go a few blocks up the street and you'll find the Historic Old West End - 25 city blocks of late Victorian houses that are the largest collection left standing in the US.
TOLEDO, OH
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Former Toledoans now living in Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Store shelves empty, windows shuttered up, and doors blocked with sandbags. All of it is happening along the Gulf Coast of Florida where former Toledoans are now living. 13abc conducted zoom interviews with several people who are not evacuating ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall. All...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio AG says ProMedica will pay UToledo missed payments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has agreed to pay the University of Toledo’s medical school the payments it missed as part of their academic affiliation agreement, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. It comes after AG Yost threatened to sue ProMedica last week if the company didn’t...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
13abc.com

Dinosaur Adventure to return to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dinosaur Adventure is making its return to Toledo next month. The event will take place at the Glass City Center, located at 401 Jefferson Ave., on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the...
TOLEDO, OH

