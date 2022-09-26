ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

More Wells Fargo layoffs announced in Des Moines metro

By Kelly Maricle
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Wells Fargo is laying off more workers in the Des Moines metro area.

According to information from Iowa Workforce Development , another 36 employees are losing their jobs. The last day for the employees will be Nov. 22.

Since June, Wells Fargo has reported layoffs totaling nearly 400 in the metro.

The layoffs are due to a slowdown in the home mortgage division, which is based in West Des Moines. The Mortgage Bankers Association projects that new loans will continue to decrease, meaning there is less need for the home mortgage branch.

Wells Fargo says it is helping the employees affected by the layoffs transfer to new divisions and supporting them if they choose to seek a new job.

