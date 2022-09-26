ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Druthers in Clifton Park officially opening its doors

By Sara Rizzo
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — After a delay in getting its liquor license, Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park is officially opening its doors on September 28 at noon. The location opened for food take-out only on September 21 since they hadn’t gotten the license yet.

In a Facebook post on August 22, Druthers said they were “on track” for a September 15 opening . The company delayed that opening date a few days before because the liquor license wasn’t issued yet. Druthers originally planned for an August 2022 opening.

The company announced on Facebook in November 2021 that it was opening a new location in Clifton Park . Druthers broke ground on the new 5-acre space on November 10 and released renderings of what it would look like.

Halfmoon man wins $5K A Week scratch-off prize

The new brewery is at the corner of Maxwell and Southside Drive. Druthers has three other locations in Albany, Schenectady, and Saratoga Springs.

