Invicta FC 49 fighter Helen Peralta takes shot at Disney in unorthodox weigh-in protest
That’s the message (or two of them, rather) Helen Peralta displayed at Invicta FC 49 official weigh-ins Tuesday in Hinton, Okla. The method of getting her statement “across” was a bit unorthodox, as she crisscrossed tape with the message written on it – and then stuck them on her breasts.
Look: Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo
Former UFC star and Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant continues to grow her brand on social media. VanZant, who left the UFC a couple of years back, has amassed millions of followers on social media. The former UFC star is constantly pushing content with her significant other. This weekend, VanZant...
Watch Conor McGregor hit a spinning back kick to flying knee combo while sparring
While Conor McGregor may have taken his full attention off MMA for a moment to star in the upcoming Roadhouse remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, he’d like you to know he’s still getting some proper training in. McGregor’s own news site The Mac Life recently posted footage of ‘The...
An MMA fighter seemed to take multiple knockout shots in a row during a 48-second UFC audition gone wrong
In the final Contender Series event of the summer, Mateus Mendonca began things with a bang as he scored a 48-second knockout win over Ashiek Ajim.
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg wins boxing debut, trashed by Cat Zingano anyway — ‘Juice Box’
Bellator MMA featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made her boxing debut last weekend in Brazil, defeating Simone Silva by way of unanimous decision at the “Fight Music Show 2” event in Curitiba. “I’m very happy,” Cyborg told FMS broadcast partner Combate after the win (via MMA Fighting). “Simone is...
Mike Perry throws hands with Magomed Ismailov at press conference in Moscow (Video)
Mike Perry continues to make waves in the combat sports sphere, this time by throwing hands with Magomed Ismailov in Russia. If there’s one thing we all know to be true about combat sports, it’s that there are some truly unique personalities residing in the sport. From the UFC to bare-knuckle boxing and beyond, there are plenty of guys and girls out there who are trailblazers in their own special way.
Khamzat Chimaev walks back on middleweight move, says Colby Covington is next
The Khamzat Chimaev story has taken many twists and turns in recent weeks and it looks like the Swede has had a change of heart over moving up to 185lb. Instead, it seems he has his sights focused on Colby Covington. ‘Borz’ reportedly endured a tough weight cut ahead of...
Michael Chandler takes aim at “premature praise” for Islam Makhachev: “We just can’t say that he’s that good yet”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes we need to pump the breaks on praise for Islam Makhachev. The Russian has been out of action since his first-round TKO over Bobby Green in February. That victory, along with wins over names such as Dan Hooker and Arman Tsarukyan, has secured him a title shot. Makhachev is set to face Charles Oliveira next month at UFC 280 with vacant lightweight gold on the line.
Yardbarker
Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco Headlines PFL Championship in New York on Nov. 25
A women’s lightweight final between Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco. will headline the PFL Championship card on Nov. 25. The organization announced the majority of the lineup for its final event of the year on Wednesday. The PFL Championship will take place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York and will see Brendan Loughnane square off against Bubba Jenkins at featherweight in the evening’s co-main event. The main card will be a pay-per-view available via ESPN+, and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. A price point was not announced, however.
Dana White shares his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev: “Let’s not get crazy here”
Dana White is sharing his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev. Former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) earned a UFC contract Tuesday night, September 27th, with a dominating win over Donovan Beard (7-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout in Dana White’s Contender Series Week 10 at the UFC Apex. Nickal submitted Beard just 52 seconds into the fight.
Joe Rogan Says Brendan Schaub ‘Needs A Handler’ After Making A ‘Wrong’ UFC Conspiracy Theory
Joe Rogan believes Brendan Schaub should watch what he says. The former UFC fighter would cause quite a ruckus after he gave his thoughts on what went down at UFC 279. The main card of the pay-per-view would be quickly shuffled into three entirely new matchups after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his headliner against Nate Diaz. Diaz would instead draw Tony Ferguson, Chimaev would get Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez would throw down with Li Jingliang.
Sean O’Malley Responds To Underdog Status For UFC 280, ‘I’m A Little Surprised’
Sean O’Malley is not keen on being the underdog in his next fight. UFC 280 is full of amazing matchups from top to bottom. There will be two title fights that night in Abu Dhabi, a lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev and a bantamweight bout between champion Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. These two title fights are exciting, but many fight fans are looking forward to another bout on the card. There is a bantamweight title contender fight between former champ Petr Yan and rising star Sean O’Malley, this is the people’s main event.
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut
Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
Dana White Explains Decision To Release Aspen Ladd From UFC: ‘She’s Not Made Weight So Many Times, It Had to Happen’
UFC president Dana White explains the promotion’s decision to release Aspen Ladd from the promotion. It was reported earlier this week that Ladd was released from the promotion due to several weight misses. Dana White addressed the release in a post-fight press conference following the DWCS Season 6 finale.
MMA Fighting
Broken hand knocks Melsik Baghdasaryan out of UFC Vegas 62 fight with Joanderson Brito
Joanderson Brito is awaiting a new opponent for UFC Vegas 62 on Oct. 15 after Melsik Baghdasaryan was forced off the card with a broken hand, multiple people close to the situation told MMA Fighting. Baghdasaryan announced the injury earlier this week on social media, revealing he suffered a right...
Noboyuki Sakakibara apologizes after “vile individual” disrespected Floyd Mayweather at Super RIZIN
Noboyuki Sakakibara is apologizing after ‘vile individual’ disrespected Floyd Mayweather at Super RIZIN. Super RIZIN featured Floyd Mayweather’s return to Japan to fight Mikuru Asakura on Saturday September 24th at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama. The result was Mayweather knocking out Mikuru Asakura in the second...
Darren Till believes he has the tools to defeat Bo Nickal: “Drive the left hand through his skull”
Darren Till was glued to Dana White’s Contender Series, like many UFC fans. With that being said, Bo Nickal was the star of the season finale, as he only needed 52 seconds to finish Donovan Beard via triangle choke in the night’s featured attraction. This left White no choice but to sign the 26-year-old phenomenon.
Fans call racism after politician throws flowers at Floyd Mayweather during Rizin 38
Floyd Mayweather got the job done with TKO win in the second round of his exhibition fight with Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38 last weekend. But it was a moment before the bout started that made waves online. After the Japanese was handed a bouquet of flowers in the ring, Takushi Okuno – leader of Burdock political party then threw Mayweather’s down at his feet in a sign of clear disrespect towards the boxing icon.
Chael Sonnen explains why UFC fighters are wrong to complain about sponsor law
Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on fighters complaining about the way in which sponsors are handled in the UFC. Ever since Reebok came through the door and introduced uniforms for fighters to wear, there’s been a lot of controversy regarding how much money the fighters are getting paid as part of the deal – especially in comparison to what they were able to make when they had fight sponsors of their own.
bjpenndotcom
