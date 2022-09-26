ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diocese of Springfield helping with Hurricane Fiona aftermath

By Kaelee Collins
WWLP
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As Puerto Rico continues to recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, people here in the United States are finding ways to help.

There will be an extra collection during masses this weekend throughout the Diocese of Springfield. All of the money collected will go directly to parishes in Puerto Rico that are involved in relief efforts.

Springfield Bishop William Bryne asked churches to offer up a second collection this past weekend as well.
He says it’s part of Catholic social teaching to care for those in need. “Whether it be someone suffering from a hurricane in Puerto Rico, to our brothers and sisters who are homeless and hungry right in our own neighborhood, to those who don’t have a voice in our culture, this is a responsibility. We’re not just here to worship God but to take that message out to the streets and put it into action.”

Bishop Byrne added that one of the most hard-hit Dioceses in Puerto Rico happens to be an area where many local Latino Catholics are from. There is not a set donation goal for the collections this weekend, but the Diocese is hoping to be as generous as possible.

