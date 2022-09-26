Read full article on original website
Vehicle Explosion In Gardnerville Injures Four
The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.
Construction worker killed in traffic collision; driver arrested for suspected DUI
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - California Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal traffic collision that happened late Monday night on State Route 28. They say Andrew Phillips drove his 2021 Subaru Forester into an active construction zone under one way traffic control. Phillips failed to see a traffic control worker in...
DUI suspect hits, kills worker directing one-way traffic control on Highway 28 near Tahoe
CARNELIAN BAY – A traffic control worker in a one-way construction zone near Lake Tahoe was struck and killed by a DUI suspect Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the worker was directing traffic near Sahara Drive along Highway 28 when they were struck by a driver a little after 10:30 p.m. Officers say the driver didn't appear to notice the worker and neither slowed nor tried to avoid hitting the person. The driver then crashed into a dump truck and an excavator that were also on the job site. Officers say the traffic control worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the worker has not been released. The DUI suspect has been arrested and has been booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Station in Truckee.
Traffic Control Worker Killed by Car on SR 28, CHP Says
A traffic control worker was hit and killed by a car on SR 28 near Carnelian Bay late Monday night, police say. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened after 10:45 p.m. on Monday near Sahara Drive. CHP says 36-year-old Andrew Phillips was driving a 2021 Subaru Forrester west on...
Carson City man killed in a single vehicle rollover crash
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A 23-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Carson City early Sunday morning. According to the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP), at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 25, Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on I-580.
Sparks Police Looking For Suspects, Vehicle Involved In Fatal Shooting
One man died inside a car after being shot multiple times at a Raley's parking lot. The shooting happened on July 28th near Pyramid Way and north McCarran Blvd.
Highway worker killed in suspected DUI crash near Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office. CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck […]
Alleged Hit-And-Run Driver Arrested After Hitting Teen Near McQueen High School
Police say the 17-year-old was hit while in the middle of a crosswalk. Police say the teen was hit by the car while in the middle of the crosswalk.
Andrew Phillps Arrested In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Truckee (Truckee, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Truckee on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of SR-28 at Sahara. The officials stated that a 2021 Subaru Forester and [..]
Reno man killed in single vehicle crash on US-395 near Washoe Lake
WASHOE CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 34-year-old Reno man was killed in a single vehicle crash near Washoe Lake on Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:38 p.m. on Sept. 27, Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP) Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on US-395 at Old Franktown Road.
South Lake Tahoe Police Investigate Accidental Fatal Shooting
South Lake Tahoe Police say while investigating an accidental shooting, they arrested a man for having a gun as a convicted felon. Police say they received a 911 call about a single gunshot wound and possible victim inside a home on James Avenue early Friday evening. The victim, 37-year-old Julio...
NSP Investigating Fatal Crash on I-80 in Reno
Nevada State Police are further investigating a fatal crash that happened earlier this month in Reno. On Thursday, September 8th, 2022, around 10 a.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of I-80 and Wells Ave.
Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Roommate On Accident In South Lake Tahoe
Police responded to a home on James Ave. and found 37-year-old Julio Rojas Cruz dead. South Lake Tahoe Police say while investigating an accidental shooting, they arrested a man for having a gun as a convicted felon.
Deadly crash on Highway 28 near Carnelian Bay
TRUCKEE, Calif. — There was a deadly crash Tuesday morning on Highway 28, according to California Highway Patrol — Truckee. The highway is closed from Onyx Street to Agate Road as the crash is investigated. There is a detour from Agate Road to Dodowah Road to Sahara Drive to Onyx Street to Highway 28, according to Cal Trans maps.
1 killed in I-80 crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-80 east of Wells Avenue on Sept. 8. The preliminary investigation indicates a 1993 Ford Ranger driven by Kenn Lawrence Steffan was traveling east on I-80 east of Wells Avenue approaching a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.
Crews responding to fire on I-80 near Floriston
FLORISTON, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews are responding to a vegetation fire five miles north of Floriston on Wednesday. The fire is five acres and growing moderately as of 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. Authorities ask people to drive carefully on I-80 as the fire is...
One person dies in Spanish Springs materials pit accident
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:15 P.M. UPDATE: One person died Wednesday morning in an industrial accident at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a report of an accident at 1500 Sha Neva Road at about 11 a.m. Deputies gave...
One Dead after Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. An investigation is ongoing and being led by the Mine Safety & Health Administration...
Crews Battling Five-Acre Fire by I-80 north of Floriston
A fire burning adjacent to I-80 north of Floriston is currently five acres, according to the Humboldt Toiyabe Forest Service. There is no containment on the blaze. No injuries have been reported due to the fire and the cause is under investigation. The US Forest Service and CAL FIRE are on scene.
Two Arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Arson and Grand Larceny of Motor Vehicle
Nevada State Police say two people were arrested in Carson City after attempting to set a reported stolen car on fire to defraud an insurance company earlier this month. On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 6:24 A.M., the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to an abandoned vehicle call at the location of Golf Club Dr. and US-50 W beneath the underpass in Carson City.
