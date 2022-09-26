Read full article on original website
James D. Wahlstrom
James Dean Wahlstrom, 75, was born in Storm Lake, Iowa on July 7, 1947, the son of Reuben and Bertha Wahlstrom. He graduated from Charles City High School in 1965, where he enjoyed running track and playing drums in the marching band. Jim graduated from Iowa State University as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in May 1971. After graduation, Jim and his family headed to Cumberland Gap, Tennessee to establish the first veterinary practice in this Appalachian region. In 1974 he and his family moved to Brunswick, Maine to join a group veterinary practice. A year later he moved to Boothbay, Maine and established Boothbay Animal Hospital. In 1989 a second satellite office, Coastal Veterinary Care, was established in Wiscasset and in 2000 a new hospital was built. Between both offices and with the assistance of partners and many dedicated staff, thousands of pets and farm animals were lovingly cared for in the coastal region. In 2012 Jim formally retired and moved to Farmington to enjoy life in the Western Maine mountains.
Westport Island names road commissioner
The chair of Westport Island’s road committee, Jim Cromwell, has agreed to be the town’s road commissioner, Westport Island Second Selectman and board chair Jeff Tarbox said Tuesday. Longtime road commissioner Garry Cromwell resigned recently after selectmen asked for a plan for roadwork spending. He told Wiscasset Newspaper,...
Maine Craft Weekend events at Watershed Center
Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts welcomes visitors to their campus during Maine Craft Weekend from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Watershed artists-in-residence and local ceramists who fire work in the Center’s kilns, enjoy an exhibition opening and artist talks, and tour Watershed’s state-of-the-art ceramics studio.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Sept. 20 to Sept. 27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,136 calls for service. Jean Rivera, 38, of Alna was issued a summons Sept. 20 for Aggravated Furnishing of Scheduled Drugs, on Alna Road, Alna, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
Shirley A. Main
Shirley Ann Main, 86 of Wiscasset, passed away on the morning of Sept. 14, 2022 at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor after a period of declining health. Shirley was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on Dec. 11, 1935. She grew up in Avon, Massachusetts where she attended local schools and graduated high school.
Service for Jane G. Spear
Jane G. Spear, 99, died May 31, 2022 at Gregory Wing in Boothbay Harbor. She missed her 100th birthday by 12 days. A service to celebrate Jane’s life will be held at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. followed by committal in the St. Columba’s Memorial Garden and a reception afterwards. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
Wiscasset seeks families’ filled forms to secure funds
Wiscasset Superintendent of Schools Robert “Bob” England said the department needs students’ families to fill out meal applications even though school meals are free again in Maine this year. It is a need other school departments have, too, he noted in an email. He explained, the information from the completed forms factors into the state and federal funds departments get.
Wild Edibles Walk at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm
Coastal Rivers Education Director Sarah Gladu will lead a wild edibles walk at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm in Damariscotta from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Gladu will offer a snack of pine bark and curled dock muffins to kick off the program. The group will then set out on a gentle walk to look for plants to sample. This will include a variety of tubers that was enjoyed by the Wabanaki people who once harvested in this area.
Sept. 28 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Veggies to Table events and updates
Veggies to Table, a non-profit grow-to-donate farm in Newcastle, is happy to report that we have grown and donated 40,000+ pounds of organic produce since our beginnings in 2019 and are still going strong harvesting this season’s crops. Our next event will be at the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest, where a...
Bani R. Witt
Bani (Bonnie) Rosario Witt, 47, passed away on Aug. 30, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine from ovarian cancer. Bani was born in Lima, Peru Feb. 13, 1975 and moved to the United States with a fiance visa after her engagement to Captain Bruce A. Witt from Saint Lucie Village, Florida and Boothbay Harbor, Maine.
Bird numbers focus of Oct. 6 talk
The Garden Club of Wiscasset will hold its next program at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 in Fellowship Hall of First Congregational Church, 28 High St., Wiscasset. A brief business meeting is held at 12:30 p.m. Refreshments follow the program which is free and open to the public. Nick Lund, bird...
NAPA expansion passes, Gardiner Road may get modular housing fab facility
J.V. Properties’ proposed expansion of NAPA Auto Parts, 693 Bath Road, passed Monday night, Wiscasset Planning Board Chair Karl Olson said after the meeting. The meeting at the town office was announced on the agenda as also being via Zoom. The Zoom part did not occur; Olson provided Wiscasset Newspaper a summary via email.
Writing workshop at Midcoast Conservancy
The Midcoast Conservancy will be offering a writing workshop with Belfast author Linda Buckmaster on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Conservancy's Hidden Valley Nature Center, 131 Egypt Road, in Jefferson. The program is open to writers of any level and experience. To register and for directions, visit https://www.midcoastconservancy.org/events-list/writing-workshop .
Democrats, Governor Mills got it done
This was me in 2017. My patient wife suggested an audiologist appointment to determine whether I needed hearing aids and to get an estimate of their cost. The resultant report was yes, I had significant hearing loss. The fee for the hearing aids that were recommended? $1,750 each - $3,500 for both – and that was with the $750 each that my generous (at that time) insurance would cover. We decided we couldn’t afford them.
Workshop on using native plants for watershed protection Oct. 13
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, in collaboration with the Boothbay Region Clean Drinking Water Initiative (BRCDWI), will present a free event for Boothbay Region residents to learn how to take action on climate change, preserve our bodies of water, support healthy ecosystems, and protect locally sourced drinking water. Keynote speaker Irene Barber, Adult Education Program Manager at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, will discuss native plants perfect for the water’s edge that increase beauty, biodiversity, and contribute to clean water.
Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta Oct. 7-9
Extraordinary excitement is imminent! With only a little over a week to go, the swashbucklers are preparing for the onslaught of energy you’ll bring to our extravaganza of pumpkin play, pumpkin performance, and plenty of pumpkin pleasure!. The 15th Annual Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta returns on Oct. 7 through...
Blessing of the animals at St. Giles Oct. 2
In celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of all of God's creatures, St. Giles Episcopal Church in Jefferson is holding a special Blessing of the Animals prayer service outside on the church grounds under the pines Oct. 2, at 9:30 a.m. All...
Jeannie Rosier Smith at Black River Gallery
Come meet Jeannie Rosier Smith at a Meet and Greet at Black River Gallery, 16 McKown St., in Boothbay Harbor on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. She will be doing a demonstration as well. Master Pastel Artist Jeannie Rosier Smith belongs to several pastel associations. Smith is...
