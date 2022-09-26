ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billions in aid unleashed for clean energy technologies during inaugural global event

By Kim Riley
Daily Energy Insider
 2 days ago

More than a dozen countries last week collectively committed $94 billion to be used for clean energy demonstration projects, and the United States pledged billions more to make the international clean energy transition a reality.

Announced by a group of 16 countries during the first-ever Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF) held in Pittsburgh Sept. 21-23, the massive monetary commitments will be focused on transitioning the world to clean, renewable energy.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), which in May 2021 released its Net Zero by 2050 roadmap for the energy sector, said that the Paris Agreement goals require that global emissions be cut roughly in half by 2050, largely via commercially deployable technologies that are not yet available.

The IEA said about $90 billion in funding would be needed to complete a portfolio of large-scale demonstration projects this decade to bring those technologies to market to reach net zero emissions by 2050, according to a GCEAF fact sheet.

The governments contributing to President Joe Biden’s challenge to mobilize $90 billion in public funding by 2026 for demonstrating clean energy technologies, ended up delivering $94 billion to GCEAF, exceeding and achieving the IEA goal four years early.

The U.S. pledged $21.9 billion to clean energy demonstrations. Governments contributing to the challenge included: Australia, Canada, European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sweden, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who chaired and hosted the GCEAF, said during the conference’s opening night that the event would kickstart new and model ways to lower carbon emissions, create jobs and promote national security.

“Deploy, deploy, deploy,” Granholm told attendees, referencing the deployment of clean energy technologies.

“Investing in innovation anywhere speeds deployment and increases affordability of clean energy everywhere,” added Granholm. “The U.S. has been honored to host this year’s Global Clean Energy Action Forum and it has been amazing to be in Pittsburgh to witness the collaboration across the energy ecosystem… for concrete plans to work together on major demonstration and innovation projects that will help deploy clean energy faster.”

The GCEAF convened thousands of clean energy leaders, including government ministers, CEOs, innovators, civil society, and industry professionals, as well as those from the 13th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and 7th Mission Innovation Ministerial, two international platforms for collaboration on clean energy innovation and deployment, according to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

Mainstage events during the forum featured speakers such as Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko; Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafel Grossi; Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry; National Economic Council Director Brian Deese; Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation John Podesta; Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein; AFL-CIO President Elizabeth Shuler; Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates; and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

The three-day conference also included several other international announcements aimed at hastening the world’s equitable transition to a cleaner and more secure energy future.

For instance, the U.S. launched the Zero-Emissions Government Fleet Declaration under the CEM’s Electric Vehicle Initiative. Under the plan, signatory governments have committed to 100-percent, zero-emission light-duty vehicle acquisitions of their government-owned and operated fleets. They also plan to reach 100-percent, zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicle acquisitions by no later than 2035.

The DOE says that Australia, Canada, Germany, Israel, New Zealand, and Norway also joined the declaration.

At the same time, there were also several United States-specific announcements.

For example, the DOE launched the new Industrial Heat Shot that seeks to reduce the cost, energy use, and carbon emissions associated with the heat used to make everyday products.

The new federal initiative will develop cost-competitive industrial heat decarbonization technologies with at least 85 percent lower greenhouse gas emissions by 2035, the DOE said.

Additionally, the DOE released the H2Hubs Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) for its Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs (H2Hubs) Program. The department said the $8 billion program will develop at least four H2Hubs that demonstrate the production, processing, delivery, storage, and end-use of clean hydrogen.

A collaborative effort between the DOE, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture known as the U.S. Sustainable Aviation Fuels Grand Challenge Roadmap also will get underway.

The public-private effort aims to reduce cost, enhance sustainability, and expand production to achieve three billion gallons per year of domestic sustainable aviation fuel production.

And a total of almost $4.9 billion in federal funding has been made available for three carbon management programs to bolster investments in the carbon management industry and significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions released into the atmosphere through power generation and industrial operations, said the DOE.

Specifically, three FOAs were released for Carbon Storage Validation and Testing, the Carbon Capture Demonstration Projects Program, and Carbon Dioxide Transport Engineering and Design.

“Nearly every climate model makes clear that we need carbon management technology — especially in hard to decarbonize sectors and heavy industries such as steel and cement production — to tackle the climate crisis,” said Granholm. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping DOE pick up the pace on projects that can store tens of millions of tons of CO2 that would otherwise be emitted, which will bring jobs to our economy and deliver a healthier environment for all Americans.”

The post Billions in aid unleashed for clean energy technologies during inaugural global event appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .

