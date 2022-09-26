ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Week 4 Cheat Sheet: Chase Claypool Comeback

I don't believe I can really begin to talk about football without acknowledging what happened to Tua Tagovailoa last night in the Dolphins game against the Bengals. I'm a Native Hawaiian, have family there and like everybody from Hawaii, we all have an irrational love for other Hawaiians. I suppose every state has some kind of state pride, identity or culture. It may just feel like to me that most people aren't aware of what that is for Hawaiians since most of the stereotypes are about the beaches, surfing or hula dancing. When really it's an amalgam of shared histories between many different nations and parts of the world.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Albany Herald

Clinging to playoff hopes, Revs host Atlanta United

Atlanta United will travel north to take on the New England Revolution on Saturday afternoon as both teams contend for valuable points to climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff race with time running out. New England (9-12-11, 38 points) dropped its third straight game with a 1-0 home loss...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Five Takeaways From NBA Training Camp

NBA players played basketball with their NBA teams this week, most doing so for the first time since their previous seasons ended. While training camp comes with hope for every organization—except for apparently the Spurs, whom Gregg Popovich does not believe would be a good title bet—some preseason happenings are more important than others. Here are five takeaways from the first week of training camp …
NBA
Albany Herald

Triple H Is Changing the Game at WWE for the Better

It’s a new day, yes it is, at WWE. One without longtime visionary Vince McMahon. For decades as chairman and CEO, he had a stronghold on the creative direction of the sports entertainment juggernaut. This made news of the 77-year-old stepping aside amid scandal in summer 2022 and relinquishing control of shows including Raw and SmackDown even more surreal.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy