I don't believe I can really begin to talk about football without acknowledging what happened to Tua Tagovailoa last night in the Dolphins game against the Bengals. I'm a Native Hawaiian, have family there and like everybody from Hawaii, we all have an irrational love for other Hawaiians. I suppose every state has some kind of state pride, identity or culture. It may just feel like to me that most people aren't aware of what that is for Hawaiians since most of the stereotypes are about the beaches, surfing or hula dancing. When really it's an amalgam of shared histories between many different nations and parts of the world.

HAWAII STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO