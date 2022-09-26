ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

2 arrested after Rankin County deputies find cocaine in car

By Biancca Ball
 2 days ago

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop.

On Monday, September 26, a deputy made a traffic stop on a Ford pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During an interview, investigators said the deputy became suspicious of the discrepancies in the driver and passengers stories.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy with the assistance of his K-9 partner “Voodoo” discovered five kilograms of cocaine located in a hidden compartment in the vehicle. Both the driver and the passenger were placed under arrest.

    Mario Antonio Quilantan (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
    Julio Ceasar Hernandez (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
    K-9 partner “Voodoo” (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
    (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver, Mario A. Quilantan, and the passenger, Julio C. Hernandez, were both taken to the Rankin County Jail and booked on the charge of aggravated trafficking.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

