WTVQ
$1.6M going to Western Kentucky to support development
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — More than $1.6 million was awarded to Western Kentucky to support development. The four projects set to receive money include $650,000 for Henderson Community College to expand the school’s Advanced Manufacturing Center Lab and train more skilled workers for the manufacturing industry; $527,000 for the Marshall County Fiscal Court to create safe traffic entrance points from the industrial park to U.S. Highway 641; $387,000 for the city of Greenville to improve the wastewater treatment plant; and $120,000 for the Princeton, Kentucky Community Medical Clinic to purchase new X-ray equipment for their rural healthcare clinics.
spectrumnews1.com
Officials testify about Kentucky's troubled campaign finance reporting system
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Lawmakers on Tuesday said they may cut ties with a company tasked with overhauling the Kentucky campaign finance reporting system. In 2019, Kentucky lawmakers started requiring online filing of campaign finance reports. The state contracted with Kentucky Interactive to rebuild the campaign finance reporting system to...
WLKY.com
Proposed law would temporarily block at-risk adults in Kentucky from buying a gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State Rep. Lisa Willner (D), House District 35, is proposing legislation to help at-risk adults in Kentucky voluntarily block themselves from buying firearms. It's already law in Virginia and being discussed in many other states. "We're not taking anything away from people, we're not imposing on...
Kentucky constitutional amendment would give Legislature more power
There are two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky this year. The lesser-known Amendment 1 would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session.
wdrb.com
New website offers up-to-date availability for Kentucky's substance abuse recovery houses
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new website launched Wednesday in Kentucky showing up-to-date availability of recovery houses for anyone in early recovery from drug addiction and looking for help. The new website — created by the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center — allows people to confidentially find "safe, affordable...
hazard-herald.com
Kentucky state senator, longtime public official resigns for seat
(The Center Square) – Kentucky state Sen. C.B. Embry, Jr., announced his sudden resignation Monday. The Morgantown Republican had been in the Senate since 2015, but his public service resume spanned nearly 50 years, dating back to being elected as mayor of Beaver Dam, a Western Kentucky town, in 1970.
linknky.com
Campbell County Schools’ board chair claims opponent in District 1 race isn’t eligible to run
Janis Winbigler, the Campbell County School board chair, has filed a lawsuit against her opponent in the District 1 race, alleging that Kailyn Campbell is not a bona fide candidate because she doesn’t currently live in the district. Campbell filed a petition to be a candidate for Campbell County...
WBKO
KY lawmaker introduces bill to help at-risk adults voluntarily block themselves from buying firearms
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentuckians who believe they are at risk for attempting suicide would be able to voluntarily remove their ability to buy or possess firearms under legislation that state Rep. Lisa Willner of Louisville announced Wednesday. “Tragically, the suicide rate in Kentucky is much higher than the national...
WTVQ
Kentucky woman sentenced to 28 months for wire fraud
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A federal prosecutor’s office says a Kentucky woman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for wire fraud after transferring more than a half-million dollars from an employer’s account to herself. The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release...
wdrb.com
Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
Bill could limit who can buy guns in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — If passed, a proposed bill could allow Kentuckians to add themselves to a list that would ban them from buying or owning guns. Representative Lisa Willner says this bill could help Kentuckians who believe they are at risk for attempting suicide. She tells us this bill is not about trying to take anyone’s […]
clayconews.com
Former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Kentucky and Wife Sentenced to Federal Prison for Wire Fraud and Federal Program Theft
FRANKFORT, KY – The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months and one day, respectively, on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove, for wire fraud. Michael Hogan was also sentenced for federal program theft.
WTVQ
FCPS holding job fair to bring in substitute teachers, paraeducators
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public Schools is holding a job fair Wednesday to fill a number of positions with an emphasis on substitute teachers and paraeducators. Applicants can visit the John D. Price administration building to learn more about open positions and benefits. You can also get...
Chabot, Landsman running in general election for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District
Incumbent Steve Chabot (R) and Greg Landsman (D) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Scott Wartman wrote, “a change in district boundaries through redistricting has given Democrats a slight edge in numbers for what had been a reliably Republican district over the last decade.” Daily Kos calculated what the results of the 2020 presidential election in this district would have been following redistricting. Joe Biden (D) would have received 53.5% of the vote in this district and Donald Trump (R) would have received 45.0%. According to Cleveland.com’s Sabrina Eaton, “The new configuration of the district Chabot represents includes all of Cincinnati, its eastern Hamilton County suburbs and all of Warren County.”
Tech Dirt
Kentucky Court Tells Anonymous Covington Students They Can’t Sue For Defamation If They’re Anonymous
You all remember the media shit-storm around kids from Covington Catholic High School and a run-in with folks in Washington DC that became a sort of Rorshach test demonstrating your political viewpoints based on how you viewed the encounter. The main character from Covington Catholic was Nick Sandmann, who sued a bunch of media orgs over their characterization of the events. While a few publications settled — for what it seems was clearly a tiny “nuisance fee” — Sandmann lost all of his other cases against the media, because there was no defamation at all.
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
WTVQ
KU LG&E sends crews to assist with Hurricane Ian power outages
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hurricane Ian continues to intensify as people scramble to make last-minute preparations and evacuations. In Kentucky, agencies are working to help send aid to Florida and Georgia. Early Wednesday morning, a group of more than 200 Kentucky Utilities and LG&E employees and 14 utility trucks left KU’s Lexington Operations Center to prepare to help with Hurricane Ian’s impact.
wymt.com
Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
953wiki.com
Work on medical marijuana moves on, with or without General Assembly
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Work on establishing a medical marijuana program in Kentucky is continuing to advance on two fronts, even though the General Assembly has yet to approve legislation that would legalize its use in the state. The University of Kentucky Cannabis Center is to conduct research on...
wdrb.com
Unanimous vote denies parole for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday morning to deny parole for Michael Carneal, who will now have to serve out the life sentence he was given for killing three students at Paducah's Heath High School in 1997. The board, meeting in Frankfort, voted 7-0 to deny...
