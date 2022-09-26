ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburyport, MA

nshoremag.com

The Andovers Offer Unique Neighborhoods Full of Charm, History, and Open Space

There are plenty of reasons Andover and North Andover residents love their towns: highly rated schools, a strong sense of community, lots of beautiful open space. While there’s much the towns share, there is also a remarkable diversity of neighborhoods and villages across the two, creating a patchwork of communities, each with its own unique character and history.
ANDOVER, MA
Newburyport, MA
Newburyport, MA
Q97.9

Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire

Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
RYE, NH
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
nshoremag.com

10 Ways to Enjoy the 2022 Topsfield Fair

It’s almost that time of year again, time for giant pumpkins, giant slides, and giant horses strutting their stuff in the arena. The Topsfield Fair opens for the year on September 30 and runs through October 10, offering up a bounty of classic county fair fun. For a complete...
natureworldnews.com

Shoebert the Seal Takes Residence at Freshwater Pond in Beverly City

A seal must has a new home in a freshwater water source near Beverly, Massachusetts, and it is unknown how it arrived there. From its very discovery in Shoe Pond on the 25th of September, Shoebert the seal has become tremendously highly regarded with residents, leading government agencies to implement cautions not to disturb the living creature, as per Newsweek.
BEVERLY, MA
Ryan Kelley
nshoremag.com

Creative Flavors and Beautiful Dishes at Lime Restaurant in Chelsea

At first, the seared salmon at Lime, a new restaurant in Chelsea, seems like a familiar dish. But look again—the lovely piece of perfectly seared fish is resting atop purple yams instead of the more traditional mashed potatoes. And it’s topped with an especially vivid salsa verde—a bright and flavorful blend of tarragon, parsley, capers, garlic, and anchovies that provides the perfect counterpoint to the rich fish.
CHELSEA, MA
Seacoast Current

Danville, NH, Woman Creates Stunning Charcuterie Boards That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Charcuterie boards are so trendy right now, and I am absolutely here for it. Honestly, I would be perfectly happy having cheese, crackers, fruit, and cured meat for dinner every night! It's delicious and filling, and there are so many different things you can put on a charcuterie board so you never get bored with your board.
DANVILLE, NH
#Outdoor Sculpture#Sculptures#Outdoors
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
IPSWICH, MA
CBS Boston

Holiday lights drive-thru returning to Gillette "for the last time ever"

FOXBORO - New Englanders have just one more chance to experience the "Magic of Lights" at Gillette Stadium.It was announced Tuesday that the holiday lights drive-thru, which debuted in Foxboro in 2020, will return "for the last time ever" from November 18 until December 31.This year's experience will include a 32-foot tall animated Barbie in addition to a tunnel of lights, Toyland display and life-sized dinosaur figures. Tickets go on sale Thursday, with a $15 per car offer available for a limited time online. 
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Seacoast Current

New Sports Bar With Bowling, Billiards, Darts, Live Music, DJ’s in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. What do you want to do to relieve stress, have some fun, meet new people, and enjoy live music or a killer DJ spinning the ones and twos? It's always fun when a new place opens up where we can go and let loose, and that's happening in Newmarket, New Hampshire.
NEWMARKET, NH
thelocalne.ws

Too chicken: Poultry show closed at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — Bird flu has claimed another victim: The popular poultry show at the Topsfield Fair. General manager James O’Brien issued a statement on Tuesday, just days before the fair is set to open. “Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about...
TOPSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Heading to the Topsfield Fair? The poultry building will be closed this year

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — The building that houses the Topsfield Fair’s poultry show will be closed this year due to avian influenza concerns. In a statement, Topsfield Fair General Manager James O’Brien said, “Per the recommendation of The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about the highly pathogenic avian influenza, we have made the difficult decision not to open our Poultry Building during the 2022 Topsfield Fair.”
TOPSFIELD, MA
94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
bostonchefs.com

Sogno Now Open in Woburn

Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
WOBURN, MA

