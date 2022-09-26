Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
How I Accidentally Ended Up In MaineJoJo's Cup of MochaPortsmouth, NH
Related
nshoremag.com
The Trustees of Reservations Announce Halloween Happenings and Fall Festivities
Long Hill in Beverly and Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens in North Andover are among the Trustees of Reservations properties gearing up for October celebrations of the spookiest season. Long Hill’s signature fall event, Halloween on the Hill, opens September 30 and runs Wednesday through Sunday evenings, all the way through...
nshoremag.com
The Andovers Offer Unique Neighborhoods Full of Charm, History, and Open Space
There are plenty of reasons Andover and North Andover residents love their towns: highly rated schools, a strong sense of community, lots of beautiful open space. While there’s much the towns share, there is also a remarkable diversity of neighborhoods and villages across the two, creating a patchwork of communities, each with its own unique character and history.
universalhub.com
Replacement for shuttered Roslindale Square restaurant could come soon, keep much of its menu, atmosphere
The Boston Licensing Board could decide tomorrow whether to grant Virginia Schubert permission to re-open the Birch Street Bistro in Roslindale Square as Midnight Morning, and, if so, whether it also has any full-alcohol licenses for new restaurant. Boston Restaurant Talk reports that Schubert, a Jamaica Plain resident, plans to...
Daily Free Press
Open Market’s Fenway Flea brings vintage, unique wares to an abandoned gas station
Under the string-light embellished awning of an abandoned gas station lies the Fenway Flea — a concept created by the brand Original Markets. The market, open on Sundays, opened to the public on Sept. 11 as one of many endeavors by the Boston-based company. Megan Fehling, CEO and founder...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire
Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
nshoremag.com
10 Ways to Enjoy the 2022 Topsfield Fair
It’s almost that time of year again, time for giant pumpkins, giant slides, and giant horses strutting their stuff in the arena. The Topsfield Fair opens for the year on September 30 and runs through October 10, offering up a bounty of classic county fair fun. For a complete...
natureworldnews.com
Shoebert the Seal Takes Residence at Freshwater Pond in Beverly City
A seal must has a new home in a freshwater water source near Beverly, Massachusetts, and it is unknown how it arrived there. From its very discovery in Shoe Pond on the 25th of September, Shoebert the seal has become tremendously highly regarded with residents, leading government agencies to implement cautions not to disturb the living creature, as per Newsweek.
RELATED PEOPLE
nshoremag.com
Creative Flavors and Beautiful Dishes at Lime Restaurant in Chelsea
At first, the seared salmon at Lime, a new restaurant in Chelsea, seems like a familiar dish. But look again—the lovely piece of perfectly seared fish is resting atop purple yams instead of the more traditional mashed potatoes. And it’s topped with an especially vivid salsa verde—a bright and flavorful blend of tarragon, parsley, capers, garlic, and anchovies that provides the perfect counterpoint to the rich fish.
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
Danville, NH, Woman Creates Stunning Charcuterie Boards That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Charcuterie boards are so trendy right now, and I am absolutely here for it. Honestly, I would be perfectly happy having cheese, crackers, fruit, and cured meat for dinner every night! It's delicious and filling, and there are so many different things you can put on a charcuterie board so you never get bored with your board.
First signs of Halloween: Salem announces planned events and road closures for October
SALEM, Mass. — The first signs of Halloween appear to be road closure signs, as the city of Salem announced Tuesday their planned events and accompanying traffic patterns for the month of October. The Salem Police Department say that driving into the downtown area is probably not a good...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
“Shoebert” update: Seal from Beverly makes his return to the wild
BLOCK ISLAD, R.I. — The gray seal who captivated crowds after he was spotted swimming in a pond in Beverly, is back to the wild off Rhode Island after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. “Shoebert” was released into the ocean on Block Island on Tuesday,...
Holiday lights drive-thru returning to Gillette "for the last time ever"
FOXBORO - New Englanders have just one more chance to experience the "Magic of Lights" at Gillette Stadium.It was announced Tuesday that the holiday lights drive-thru, which debuted in Foxboro in 2020, will return "for the last time ever" from November 18 until December 31.This year's experience will include a 32-foot tall animated Barbie in addition to a tunnel of lights, Toyland display and life-sized dinosaur figures. Tickets go on sale Thursday, with a $15 per car offer available for a limited time online.
New Sports Bar With Bowling, Billiards, Darts, Live Music, DJ’s in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. What do you want to do to relieve stress, have some fun, meet new people, and enjoy live music or a killer DJ spinning the ones and twos? It's always fun when a new place opens up where we can go and let loose, and that's happening in Newmarket, New Hampshire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelocalne.ws
Too chicken: Poultry show closed at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — Bird flu has claimed another victim: The popular poultry show at the Topsfield Fair. General manager James O’Brien issued a statement on Tuesday, just days before the fair is set to open. “Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about...
Heading to the Topsfield Fair? The poultry building will be closed this year
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — The building that houses the Topsfield Fair’s poultry show will be closed this year due to avian influenza concerns. In a statement, Topsfield Fair General Manager James O’Brien said, “Per the recommendation of The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about the highly pathogenic avian influenza, we have made the difficult decision not to open our Poultry Building during the 2022 Topsfield Fair.”
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US
It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
bostonchefs.com
Sogno Now Open in Woburn
Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
Comments / 0