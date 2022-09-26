Read full article on original website
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County Public Schools will close schools in preparation of Hurricane Ian
Alachua County Public Schools announced Tuesday morning all offices and schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Extracurricular activities are also canceled. Normal school operations are set to resume Monday, Oct. 3 as long as facilities remain safe and functional following the storm, according to...
mycbs4.com
What to expect from Hurricane Ian in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WGFL) — Rains bands from Hurricane Ian are expected to begin to move into North Central Florida throughout Wednesday. Cedar Key may see rain first, with the storm coming into our area through the afternoon. How much rain we see depends heavily on where and how Ian...
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County under tropical storm watch, storm shelters open to public
Alachua County announced it is under a tropical storm watch and flood watch as of Tuesday evening. Category 3 Hurricane Ian is about 110 miles southwest of Naples as of 11 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to approach Florida’s West Coast beginning Wednesday. The Jacksonville National Weather Service predicts...
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
mycbs4.com
Winn Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie has announced they are closing stores as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties including Alachua, Levy, Marion, Lake and Sumter. Winn-Dixie said they want to ensure the safety of their associates and customers. Additional closure will likely happen for the...
mycbs4.com
First day of sandbag distribution and shelters open in Alachua County
The National Weather Service estimates that North Central Florida could get tropical storm force winds as early as Wednesday morning. Officials from several departments across Alachua County spent the day preparing for Hurricane Ian. "We got code enforcement folks out here, we're going to be getting build building inspectors out...
alachuachronicle.com
Hurricane Ian Update – Storm Update, Evacuations, Waste Pickup, and Other Information
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch are in effect in Alachua County. Strong winds, extreme flooding, and flash flooding are large concerns for Alachua County. Torrential rainfall in rain bands will move up from the south today and continue into Friday. Extreme river and tributary flooding is possible. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous. Driving conditions could become hazardous with heavy winds, rainfall, and flooded roads. Numerous downed trees, power outages, and damage to structures and mobile homes are possible. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
mycbs4.com
Alachua County shelter and flood preparation
In one of the latest updates, the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Ian possibly hitting parts of North Central Florida up to major hurricane speeds. A spokesperson for Alachua County tells CBS4 News that starting Tuesday evening general shelters open at 5:00pm. The county says shelter locations will be released Tuesday.
Clay County officially under evacuation order for several zones
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An evacuation order has taken effect in Clay County as of noon on Wednesday for Zones A, B, C and the north and south prongs of the Black Creek. A stressed crowd lined the Middleburg sandbag site before 8 a.m., one of 5 sites in the county.
mycbs4.com
Hurricane Ian Impacting Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to head toward Southwest Florida. Landfall is expected later Wednesday afternoon or evening as a category 4 hurricane with winds 130 mph. Ian will then weaken to tropical storm status and likely pass just to the Southeast of the Gainesville area Thursday Night. Because of this path, a tropical storm watch is in effect for Alachua, Columbia, Gilchrist and Bradford Counties. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Dixie and Levy County.
ocala-news.com
Marion County announces government office and service closures, sanitation schedule
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and local government agencies have announced multiple government office and service closures due to the potential effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of the recent closures throughout Marion County:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will close at noon...
iheart.com
Clay County, Florida Emergency Management
This is Superintendent David Broskie with an update on the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian on our school district. District leadership is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian around the clock alongside our partners at Clay County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and local meteorologists. Due to the projection and potential aftermath of the storm, in partnership with Emergency Management and our mutual agreement for the use of our schools that operate as hurricane shelters, we are closing schools and district offices for Wednesday, September 28, through Friday, September 30. After school activities and athletics will continue as normal for today, Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.
mycbs4.com
Citrus County Board of County Commissioners issue mandatory evacuation, shelters open
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — An evacuation order has been issued in Citrus County for certain areas beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday until further notice, according to the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners. The order is now updated to apply to those residing in evacuation Zone A, which contains...
mycbs4.com
Gas station at Highs Springs for first responders
As Florida begins to feel the effects of Hurricane Ian when it made landfall, people in Alachua county are making last minute stops at gas stations. In High Springs some stations were closed to the public while others were open but only had a few pumps left. A Circle K...
News4Jax.com
Clay residents get ready, officials say area could see flooding countywide as Hurricane Ian approaches
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County officials are warning of potential flooding countywide. That includes perpetually flooded areas like Black Creek as well as small street flooding because of concerns that the ground is already heavily saturated. Chris Hedden has his pontoon boat ready to sail out if things...
Spring Hill Students Fake Illness To Leave School After Fellow Student Suffers Dehydration
SPRING HILL, Fla. – According to deputies, on Monday just before 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to Grace Education Academy, located at 11085 Hearth Road in Spring Hill in regards to several students experiencing an
Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida evacuation information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as...
WESH
'Take this storm seriously': Marion County officials warn of potential flash flooding, heavy winds and rain from Ian
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County held a news conference Monday afternoon asHurricane Ian heads for Florida. "Please take this storm seriously," warned Preston Bowlin. Bowlin is Marion County's emergency management director. "We are going to have a lot of wind and we’re going to have a lot of...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville Regional Utilities asks customers to conserve water because of Hurricane Ian
Gainesville, FL — With Hurricane Ian coming into Florida, Gainesville Regional Utilities asks customers to conserve water. GRU says this storm will stress their wastewater treatment system, which is meant to take sewage, but in this case could be receiving massive amounts of rainwater. GRU asks people to do...
