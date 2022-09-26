ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Independent Florida Alligator

Alachua County Public Schools will close schools in preparation of Hurricane Ian

Alachua County Public Schools announced Tuesday morning all offices and schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Extracurricular activities are also canceled. Normal school operations are set to resume Monday, Oct. 3 as long as facilities remain safe and functional following the storm, according to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

What to expect from Hurricane Ian in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WGFL) — Rains bands from Hurricane Ian are expected to begin to move into North Central Florida throughout Wednesday. Cedar Key may see rain first, with the storm coming into our area through the afternoon. How much rain we see depends heavily on where and how Ian...
CEDAR KEY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Alachua County under tropical storm watch, storm shelters open to public

Alachua County announced it is under a tropical storm watch and flood watch as of Tuesday evening. Category 3 Hurricane Ian is about 110 miles southwest of Naples as of 11 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to approach Florida’s West Coast beginning Wednesday. The Jacksonville National Weather Service predicts...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Education
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
mycbs4.com

First day of sandbag distribution and shelters open in Alachua County

The National Weather Service estimates that North Central Florida could get tropical storm force winds as early as Wednesday morning. Officials from several departments across Alachua County spent the day preparing for Hurricane Ian. "We got code enforcement folks out here, we're going to be getting build building inspectors out...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hurricane Ian Update – Storm Update, Evacuations, Waste Pickup, and Other Information

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch are in effect in Alachua County. Strong winds, extreme flooding, and flash flooding are large concerns for Alachua County. Torrential rainfall in rain bands will move up from the south today and continue into Friday. Extreme river and tributary flooding is possible. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous. Driving conditions could become hazardous with heavy winds, rainfall, and flooded roads. Numerous downed trees, power outages, and damage to structures and mobile homes are possible. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#North Central Florida#Hurricane Ian#Dixie District Schools
mycbs4.com

Alachua County shelter and flood preparation

In one of the latest updates, the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Ian possibly hitting parts of North Central Florida up to major hurricane speeds. A spokesperson for Alachua County tells CBS4 News that starting Tuesday evening general shelters open at 5:00pm. The county says shelter locations will be released Tuesday.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Hurricane Ian Impacting Florida

Hurricane Ian continues to head toward Southwest Florida. Landfall is expected later Wednesday afternoon or evening as a category 4 hurricane with winds 130 mph. Ian will then weaken to tropical storm status and likely pass just to the Southeast of the Gainesville area Thursday Night. Because of this path, a tropical storm watch is in effect for Alachua, Columbia, Gilchrist and Bradford Counties. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Dixie and Levy County.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

Clay County, Florida Emergency Management

This is Superintendent David Broskie with an update on the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian on our school district. District leadership is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian around the clock alongside our partners at Clay County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and local meteorologists. Due to the projection and potential aftermath of the storm, in partnership with Emergency Management and our mutual agreement for the use of our schools that operate as hurricane shelters, we are closing schools and district offices for Wednesday, September 28, through Friday, September 30. After school activities and athletics will continue as normal for today, Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Gas station at Highs Springs for first responders

As Florida begins to feel the effects of Hurricane Ian when it made landfall, people in Alachua county are making last minute stops at gas stations. In High Springs some stations were closed to the public while others were open but only had a few pumps left. A Circle K...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy