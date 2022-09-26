Convicted felon charged after officers find fentanyl and firearm in his Fairmont home

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after officers found fentanyl and a firearm while executing a search warrant at a residence in Fairmont.

On Thursday, officers with the Fairmont Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in Fairmont in reference to controlled substances, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search, officers located Triston Shipley, 28, of Fairmont, who “claimed ownership of” items located in the residence, officers said.

While executing the warrant, officers located 15.4 grams of fentanyl, a Taurus PT840 and a “large amount” of U.S. currency; Shipley is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2020 conviction for breaking and entering, according to the complaint.

Triston Shipley

Shipley was arrested in August of 2019 after, according to the criminal complaint against him at the time, he stole approximately $1,500 worth of items from the 12th Street Pool in late July, then ran from law enforcement when a Fairmont Police Officer recognized him as having an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was apprehended in the Monongahela River just north of the 3rd Street Bridge, according to police.

Shipley has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

