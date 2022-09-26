ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Convicted felon charged after officers find fentanyl and firearm in his Fairmont home

By C. Allan, Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RWKg_0iB3PfyC00

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after officers found fentanyl and a firearm while executing a search warrant at a residence in Fairmont.

On Thursday, officers with the Fairmont Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in Fairmont in reference to controlled substances, according to a criminal complaint.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Crime Tracker

During the search, officers located Triston Shipley, 28, of Fairmont, who “claimed ownership of” items located in the residence, officers said.

While executing the warrant, officers located 15.4 grams of fentanyl, a Taurus PT840 and a “large amount” of U.S. currency; Shipley is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2020 conviction for breaking and entering, according to the complaint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lsQXF_0iB3PfyC00
Triston Shipley
Fentanyl that looks like candy is in West Virginia, authorities warn

Shipley was arrested in August of 2019 after, according to the criminal complaint against him at the time, he stole approximately $1,500 worth of items from the 12th Street Pool in late July, then ran from law enforcement when a Fairmont Police Officer recognized him as having an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was apprehended in the Monongahela River just north of the 3rd Street Bridge, according to police.

Shipley has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Fairmont, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
The Recorddelta

Multiple individuals now facing child neglect charges

CHARLESTON — Two separate incidents have resulted with three individuals receiving charges of child neglect with risk of serious injury. Both incidents occurred on Saturday, September 24 in Upshur County. Dustin Albert Culverhouse, age 38, of Flatwoods, and 45-year-old Allen Jason Nuttle and 30-year-old Bobbie Ranae Nixon, both of Buckhannon, are all currently incarcerated.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Firearms#Fentanyl#Crime
lootpress.com

‘Lit’ man arrested after breaking into ex’s house with gun

VALLEY BEND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges in Randolph County after becoming intoxicated and breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home with a firearm. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, officers were alerted by 911 of an active domestic violence situation taking place on Sunday, September 25, 2022.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County 2-year-old dies in accidental shooting

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities in St. Clairsville tell 7News a two-year-old was the victim of an accidental shooting on Sunday. 1 dead following apparent accidental shooting in Belmont County St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz said the shooting happened on North Market Street on Sunday evening. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Crash involving school bus sends one person to the hospital

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving a special needs school bus in Fairmont has sent one person to the hospital. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. on Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the accident,...
FAIRMONT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia reporter had son at Kennywood during shooting

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The shooting of three people at Kennywood shocked the entire area. It was particularly shocking to parents who happened to have a child at the park at the time. 7News Anchor Rebecca Little was one of those parents. On Saturday, Rebecca allowed her 15-year-old son, Roman, to visit Kennywood with three […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County teen reported missing

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the community for information to help locate a missing teen. The teen is Nickolas Gray. Gray is a 16-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Gray is approximately 5’05” and 140 lbs. Gray was reported missing by his guardian on 09/23/22. The Ohio County […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Police chief issues warning regarding unsafe parking patterns

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities with the Elkins Police Department have taken notice of some disconcerting parking patterns established by motorists throughout the area. The area near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Third Street in Elkins was specifically designated in a Wednesday afternoon statement from Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett.
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Buckhannon PD asking for information regarding wanted man

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a wanted man. Authorities say Jerimiah D. Bennett, also known as Boo, is wanted for criminal invasion of privacy. Anyone who knows Bennett’s location is asked to contact the Buckhannon Police Department...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy