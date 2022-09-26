ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Charlie Crist declines to criticize Ron DeSantis’ storm response, but chides insurance remarks

'I don’t want to get into Monday morning quarterbacking before Monday.'. Charlie Crist, the former Democratic U.S. Representative from St. Petersburg vying with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the gubernatorial race, refrained from directly criticizing his handling of Hurricane Ian so far, but still rebuked DeSantis for asserting the storm is more likely to leave more flood insurance claims than wind claims in its wake.
FLORIDA STATE
Metropolitan Ministries mobilizes Hurricane Ian relief efforts

The food and water supplies will be extended to areas most affected by the storm. Tampa’s Metropolitan Ministries is ready to mobilize hurricane relief efforts as Hurricane Ian pummels Southwest Florida. After Hurricane Irma in 2017, the nonprofit installed a $500,000 generator to sustain power for its family support...
TAMPA, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Early Ian impacts felt in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. — Flooding is a regular issue in the Gulfport area. But early Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian approached the Florida coast, the opposite occured as water was sucked out of the bay in Gulfport. "It's the lowest I've seen it since Irma," said Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson. "But...
GULFPORT, FL
Tenant braces for eviction amid Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — While Central Florida and much of Florida’s Gulf Coast brace for Hurricane Ian, one Tampa Bay resident is also bracing himself to be evicted on Friday. 63-year-old Kenny Lofton awaits eviction amid potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. He says he has run out of extensions...
TAMPA, FL
Hillsborough Co. extends school closures through Friday

The added day will allow staff time to clean and prepare classrooms for students to return Monday. The Hillsborough County School District has extended closures through Friday in response to Hurricane Ian, Superintendent Addison Davis announced Wednesday. Davis said the added day will allow staff time to clean and prepare...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Hurricane Ian: Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pinellas County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Bauder Elementary, 12755 8th Avenue N. in Seminole. Belleair Elementary, 1156 Lakeview Road in Clearwater.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Access to Pinellas Co. barrier islands restored for residents

The Sheriff's Office will reassess access midday. An evacuation order is still in place for the islands. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that access to Pinellas County’s barrier islands has been restored as Hurricane Ian begins to make landfall in the state. Access is currently...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Charlie Crist to pull ads from Ian-impacted markets

The Democrat goes dark in Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. As Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, one gubernatorial campaign is nearly going dark on television. Democrat Charlie Crist announced plans Monday to pull ads from markets likely to be impacted by the storm, a move that...
FLORIDA STATE
Setting Pasco County’s historic record straight

There’s a sign outside the Historic Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City, which shares facts about the county’s creation. The historic marker, erected this spring, says Pasco County was formed on June 2, 1887. It replaces a sign — that stood for 60-odd years — that was inaccurate....
PASCO COUNTY, FL
St. Pete officials emphasize Hurricane Ian’s uncertainty, warn of storm surges and damaging tornadoes

St. Petersburg officials continued to warn residents to prepare and evacuate Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. While forecasters have shifted the hurricane’s central path slightly south of Tampa Bay, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch made clear the storm’s direction could change at any time to a more direct hit. As of Tuesday afternoon, the area stretching from Longboat Key to Bonita Beach is expected to get the worst of the storm surge.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

