floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist declines to criticize Ron DeSantis’ storm response, but chides insurance remarks
'I don’t want to get into Monday morning quarterbacking before Monday.'. Charlie Crist, the former Democratic U.S. Representative from St. Petersburg vying with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the gubernatorial race, refrained from directly criticizing his handling of Hurricane Ian so far, but still rebuked DeSantis for asserting the storm is more likely to leave more flood insurance claims than wind claims in its wake.
floridapolitics.com
Metropolitan Ministries mobilizes Hurricane Ian relief efforts
The food and water supplies will be extended to areas most affected by the storm. Tampa’s Metropolitan Ministries is ready to mobilize hurricane relief efforts as Hurricane Ian pummels Southwest Florida. After Hurricane Irma in 2017, the nonprofit installed a $500,000 generator to sustain power for its family support...
floridapolitics.com
Ken Welch asks residents to shelter in place tonight, set to assess damage in morning
'We want to ask you to shelter in place, as the worst parts of Hurricane Ian are still yet before us,' Welch said. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is urging residents to shelter in place through the night, with the worst of Hurricane Ian expected to hit Tampa Bay throughout the evening.
floridapolitics.com
New emergency restoration, renovation company opens branch in Tampa as Hurricane Ian slams into state
Venturi Restoration says it has completed 'tens of thousands' insured projects. Venturi Restoration had been weighing the merits of opening a Tampa branch office for months before finally deciding to officially take the plunge and open a property restoration business in Florida. After making the commitment, Venturi Restoration CEO Mark...
floridapolitics.com
‘We’re not out of the woods’: Mayor Jane Castor warns of calm before the storm
'It may be calm outside. We've seen the waters recede in Tampa Bay. ... But that is the calm before the storm.'. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is continuing to warn Bay-area residents that “we’re not out of the woods yet” as Hurricane Ian approaches. Hurricane Ian is...
floridapolitics.com
Ian headed for SW Florida, but Gov. DeSantis warns Tampa, inland areas to brace for impact
'There’s still uncertainty with where that exact landfall will be.'. The latest update in the forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Ian hitting Venice, about 20 miles south of Sarasota, late Wednesday or early Thursday. But large swathes of Florida will see major effects of the storm much sooner.
floridapolitics.com
Pinellas, Hillsborough counties order residents to shelter in place as roads become more hazardous
As the storm moves slowly across Florida, conditions in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are expected to worsen throughout the day, even if the storm remains to the south. Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are advising residents to shelter in place as the worst of Hurricane Ian is yet to come. Hillsborough...
Bay News 9
Early Ian impacts felt in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Fla. — Flooding is a regular issue in the Gulfport area. But early Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian approached the Florida coast, the opposite occured as water was sucked out of the bay in Gulfport. "It's the lowest I've seen it since Irma," said Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson. "But...
fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
Press play above to watch continued live coverage of Hurricane Ian. FOX 13's newscast is being simulcast on the following radio stations: Hot 101.5, 97x (101.5 HD2), and 102.5 The Bone with occasional coverage. While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane...
Bay News 9
Tenant braces for eviction amid Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — While Central Florida and much of Florida’s Gulf Coast brace for Hurricane Ian, one Tampa Bay resident is also bracing himself to be evicted on Friday. 63-year-old Kenny Lofton awaits eviction amid potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. He says he has run out of extensions...
floridapolitics.com
Hillsborough Co. extends school closures through Friday
The added day will allow staff time to clean and prepare classrooms for students to return Monday. The Hillsborough County School District has extended closures through Friday in response to Hurricane Ian, Superintendent Addison Davis announced Wednesday. Davis said the added day will allow staff time to clean and prepare...
Bay News 9
Spectrum News reporter Cait McVey tracks Ian's impact in Dunedin
Spectrum News reporter Cait McVey reports on Wednesday evening conditions in Pinellas County. Use the video player above to watch.
wfla.com
Hurricane Ian: Pinellas County
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pinellas County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Bauder Elementary, 12755 8th Avenue N. in Seminole. Belleair Elementary, 1156 Lakeview Road in Clearwater.
Tampa Bay goes dry after Ian pushes water out toward Gulf
As the monstrous Hurricane Irma approached Florida's west coast in September 2017, Tampa Bay was emptied of water as strong offshores winds pushed the water into the Gulf of Mexico. Could Ian do the same?
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
floridapolitics.com
Access to Pinellas Co. barrier islands restored for residents
The Sheriff's Office will reassess access midday. An evacuation order is still in place for the islands. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that access to Pinellas County’s barrier islands has been restored as Hurricane Ian begins to make landfall in the state. Access is currently...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist to pull ads from Ian-impacted markets
The Democrat goes dark in Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. As Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, one gubernatorial campaign is nearly going dark on television. Democrat Charlie Crist announced plans Monday to pull ads from markets likely to be impacted by the storm, a move that...
The Laker/Lutz News
Setting Pasco County’s historic record straight
There’s a sign outside the Historic Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City, which shares facts about the county’s creation. The historic marker, erected this spring, says Pasco County was formed on June 2, 1887. It replaces a sign — that stood for 60-odd years — that was inaccurate....
usf.edu
Castor, officials say 'the worst is not yet here' in Tampa Bay and urge residents to stay vigilant
Although Hurricane Ian has taken a turn to the east away from Tampa Bay, emergency management officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are warning residents to continue safety precautions. The “worst is not yet here,” Pinellas officials said in an email Wednesday morning. “Our area could experience wind speeds up...
floridapolitics.com
St. Pete officials emphasize Hurricane Ian’s uncertainty, warn of storm surges and damaging tornadoes
St. Petersburg officials continued to warn residents to prepare and evacuate Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. While forecasters have shifted the hurricane’s central path slightly south of Tampa Bay, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch made clear the storm’s direction could change at any time to a more direct hit. As of Tuesday afternoon, the area stretching from Longboat Key to Bonita Beach is expected to get the worst of the storm surge.
Comments / 2