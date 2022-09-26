Read full article on original website
Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets
The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
Mets were willing to play in Atlanta Thursday; Braves declined
There’s a very real chance that the winner of the National League East will be decided during a three-game series between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves this weekend at Truist Park.
3 reasons the Atlanta Braves can’t afford to lose the NL East
For the Atlanta Braves, the road back to the World Series will likely be easier if the defending champions can avoid the Wild Card round and win the National League East. Entering Monday’s play 1.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East race, the Atlanta Braves still have an opportunity to grab control of the division, with a pivotal three-game series between the two teams beginning at Truist Park on Friday. By the time the weekend ends, the Braves and Mets could well know their fates when it comes to which team will win the division and get a bye in the postseason, and which team will be forced into the best-of-three Wild Card round.
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
FOX Sports
Nationals host the Braves on 3-game home slide
Atlanta Braves (97-58, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-101, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-10, 5.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -223, Nationals +184; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022
The Atlanta Braves (97-58) will attempt to complete a series sweep of the Washington Nationals (53-101) when the teams face off Wednesday evening. Veteran Jake Odorizzi (5-6) is projected to start for the Braves while righty Josiah Gray (7-10) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
batterypower.com
Baseball America names Braves’ Michael Harris finalist for MLB Rookie of the Year
One of the closest awards races this year is going to be between two Atlanta Braves in Michael Harris and Spencer Strider for National League Rookie of the Year. Strider going to the injured list certainly helps Harris’ case especially if he continues to play well, but both would be very worth contenders in any season.
MLB・
WDEF
Nationals C.J. Abrams Delivers Walk-Off Winner Over Atlanta
WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East. The Braves (97-59) dropped...
