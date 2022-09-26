Read full article on original website
Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing
The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson ramped up his rebuilding project over the summer
Flyers play more regulars with assistants behind bench in preseason loss
With at least eight regulars on the ice Wednesday night, the Flyers picked up their preseason process in a 3-1 loss to the Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Hayes scored the Flyers' lone goal, which was assisted by Owen Tippett. The Flyers are 1-2-0 halfway through their exhibition...
Tyson Jost revisits ghosts of past in first trip to Ball Arena since trade
DENVER — Players come and go. Sports, after-all, are a business. But some trades hurt worse than others, even for the players involved. Tyson Jost was drafted 10th overall by Colorado in 2016 and became a mainstay on the NHL roster, until he was traded in March only three months before his friends and teammates lifted the cup.
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
CBJ sign D Andrew Peeke to a three-year contract extension
The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Andrew Peeke to a three-year, $8.25 million contract extension ($2.75 AAV) through the 2025-26 National Hockey League season, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Peeke is currently in the final year of a two-year contract signed in August 2021.
Blue Jackets welcome Sabres to Nationwide for preseason contest
Columbus mixes veterans, highly touted youngsters for game against Buffalo. After splitting a doubleheader against Pittsburgh on Sunday, the Blue Jackets are back in action Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena when the Buffalo Sabres come to town. If you can't make it to Nationwide Arena, the game will be streamed...
Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave Named NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Month
Olave leads all rookies in receiving yards and is second among rookies in receptions, trailing only former teammate Garrett Wilson.
More than lucky 7s: Marlington Dukes boys soccer continues conference championship streak
LEXINGTON TWP. ― The Marlington Dukes clinched at least a tie for their seventh consecutive conference championship with a 3-2 win over the Salem Quakers in boys soccer action at the Marlington Soccer Stadium on Tuesday night. The Dukes (7-6-1, 4-0-0 Eastern Buckeye Conference) can clinch the title outright at Alliance next Tuesday. The Quakers (7-2-2, 3-1-0) still have a glimmer of hope, but they need help from the Aviators. The Quakers travel to West Branch on...
