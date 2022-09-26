LEXINGTON TWP. ― The Marlington Dukes clinched at least a tie for their seventh consecutive conference championship with a 3-2 win over the Salem Quakers in boys soccer action at the Marlington Soccer Stadium on Tuesday night. The Dukes (7-6-1, 4-0-0 Eastern Buckeye Conference) can clinch the title outright at Alliance next Tuesday. The Quakers (7-2-2, 3-1-0) still have a glimmer of hope, but they need help from the Aviators. The Quakers travel to West Branch on...

ALLIANCE, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO