MLive.com
Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde on why Ben Chiarot is good for Moritz Seider
DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde indicated he will put his defense pairings “in a blender” to get some different looks the remainder of the preseason. They have formed some chemistry, paired together throughout training camp and during Wednesday’s 4-2 preseason loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena.
WXYZ
Gru? Uncle Fester? Derek Lalonde hears the nicknames, but the Red Wings coach handles it with poise
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Gru? Uncle Fester? Derek Lalonde hears all the nicknames. But the Red Wings head coach handles it all with poise — and his great asset of strong communication. WATCH HIS CONVERSATION WITH BRAD GALLI IN THE VIDEO PLAYER.
10 observations: Hawks beat Wings for first win of preseason
The Blackhawks knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday in their second preseason game. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings were for this game after playing their big horses on Tuesday:. Line 1: Jujhar Khaira - Sam Lafferty - Dylan Sikura. Line...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions honor St. Joseph coach Andrew Pratley
The Detroit Lions honored St. Joseph’s Andrew Pratley as the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week for Week 5 of the Michigan high school football season. Pratley led St. Joseph to a 13-12 win over Portage Central to improve to 4-1 during the season, heading into Friday’s homecoming game against Portage Northern.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Adam Erne scores twice in Red Wings’ preseason loss to Blackhawks
DETROIT – Adam Erne scored both goals for the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in their home preseason opener at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings (1-1) went 0 for 3 on the power play, including one in the final five minutes of the game down by a goal. The Blackhawks also are 1-1.
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde relieved family evacuated from Tampa
Derek Lalonde had one less thing to worry about Tuesday: His family was safely out of the Tampa area and the path of Hurricane Ian. While Lalonde has moved to Detroit as he embarks on his first year as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, his wife and children are still living in Tampa.
MLive.com
Dominik Kubalik scores twice as Red Wings whip Penguins in preseason opener
Dominik Kubalik scored a pair of goals – one on the power play and one shorthanded – and the Detroit Red Wings whipped the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 Tuesday in their preseason opener at PPG Paints Arena. It was the first exhibition as a Red Wing for many, including...
MLive.com
MLive readers decide Grand Rapids area’s coolest football helmet
The Union Red Hawks have the coolest football helmets in the Grand Rapids area. That’s what MLive.com readers decided in an online poll that closed Wednesday morning. The poll was open for nearly six days and it asked readers to vote for their favorite high school helmet. Union earned over 37 percent of the votes cast to take top honors. Forest Hills Eastern was a distance second (13.40 percent), followed by Holland Christian (9.12 percent) and Lowell (8.13 percent).
