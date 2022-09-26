ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde on why Ben Chiarot is good for Moritz Seider

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde indicated he will put his defense pairings “in a blender” to get some different looks the remainder of the preseason. They have formed some chemistry, paired together throughout training camp and during Wednesday’s 4-2 preseason loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Detroit Lions honor St. Joseph coach Andrew Pratley

The Detroit Lions honored St. Joseph’s Andrew Pratley as the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week for Week 5 of the Michigan high school football season. Pratley led St. Joseph to a 13-12 win over Portage Central to improve to 4-1 during the season, heading into Friday’s homecoming game against Portage Northern.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Columbus Township, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
MLive.com

Adam Erne scores twice in Red Wings’ preseason loss to Blackhawks

DETROIT – Adam Erne scored both goals for the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in their home preseason opener at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings (1-1) went 0 for 3 on the power play, including one in the final five minutes of the game down by a goal. The Blackhawks also are 1-1.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

MLive readers decide Grand Rapids area’s coolest football helmet

The Union Red Hawks have the coolest football helmets in the Grand Rapids area. That’s what MLive.com readers decided in an online poll that closed Wednesday morning. The poll was open for nearly six days and it asked readers to vote for their favorite high school helmet. Union earned over 37 percent of the votes cast to take top honors. Forest Hills Eastern was a distance second (13.40 percent), followed by Holland Christian (9.12 percent) and Lowell (8.13 percent).
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy