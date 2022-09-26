Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
South Sioux City man shot by police enters not guilty plea
DAKOTA CITY — A man who was shot by South Sioux City police pleaded not guilty Tuesday to gun and other charges related to the incident. Richard Germek, 62, of South Sioux City, entered his plea in Dakota County Court to felony charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt, terroristic threats and possession of a short rifle or short shotgun and misdemeanor charges of obstructing a peace officer and disturbing the peace.
