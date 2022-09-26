ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

South Sioux City man shot by police enters not guilty plea

DAKOTA CITY — A man who was shot by South Sioux City police pleaded not guilty Tuesday to gun and other charges related to the incident. Richard Germek, 62, of South Sioux City, entered his plea in Dakota County Court to felony charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt, terroristic threats and possession of a short rifle or short shotgun and misdemeanor charges of obstructing a peace officer and disturbing the peace.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
nwestiowa.com

Five charged in connection with party

SHELDON—Five people face charges after the Sheldon Police Department shutdown an underage drinking party at Prairie Trail Village about 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Twenty-three-year-old Trey Thompson Jones of Swisher, 23-year-old Paden Glenn Maschman of Sheldon and 19-year-old George Craig Ehrig Jr. of Ida Grove were each arrested on a charge of public intoxication after they were found running through the parking lot and attempting to hide, according to the incident report.
SHELDON, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree

SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a string of burglaries in rural Sac County homes. James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, entered an Alford plea Monday in Sac County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary, plus possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from a separate case.
SAC COUNTY, IA
1011now.com

Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nwestiowa.com

Paullina woman jailed on forgery charge

PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on O’Brien County warrants for forgery and third-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from her applying for a title for a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a forged bill of sale on March 29, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PAULLINA, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man charged for public intox and fake ID

SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Claudio Chavez Morales stemmed him attempting to purchase alcohol at Casey’s General Store in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. He had...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 29-year-old Stormy Shaye Cole Trucke, of Harlan, was sentenced on September 7th to 42 months in prison following his plea to a charge of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. In June 2021, officers responded...
HARLAN, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Man Accidentally Shot Himself at Storm Lake Residence

The Storm Lake Police Department responded to an accidental shooting this week. At approximately 12:30 on Monday afternoon, the department was called to the 300 block of West 2nd Street in Storm Lake on a report that an individual had accidentally shot himself inside of a residence. The man sustained a gunshot would to the hand. He was transported to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.
STORM LAKE, IA
klkntv.com

Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland authorities not able to locate man who jumped into Missouri River

SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday. A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Remsen woman pleads guilty of stealing dependent adult's money

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Remsen, Iowa, woman pleaded guilty Monday of stealing more than $10,000 from a dependent adult who was unable to make his own decisions. Samantha Hagemann, 43, entered a written plea in Sioux County District Court to an amended charge of second-degree theft, The charge was amended as part of a plea agreement, and a charge of forgery will be dismissed.
REMSEN, IA

