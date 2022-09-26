ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Culvert improvement project on State Route 150 near Carpinteria begins

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ivw40_0iB3O31y00

A project to replace a failed culvert on State Route 150 near Carpinteria begins Monday, Caltrans announced.

The project will take place a quarter mile west of Gobernador Canyon Road.

Travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control on Stae Route Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Delays should not be more than 15 minutes, Caltrans said.

The project is expected to end by Oct. 7.

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

How Will Goleta Change Hollister in Old Town?

In the hope of creating a more neighborly feeling along Hollister Avenue in Old Town — as well as adding restaurant parklets and 25 more parking spaces — the City of Goleta is asking for a consultation on the new project with its citizens on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center.
GOLETA, CA
kclu.org

New VA facility opens on South Coast

A long sought new veterans clinic on the South Coast is now up and running in Ventura County. It’s expected to save some veterans trips to Los Angeles for specialized services. The VA’s new 50,000 square foot facility is at 5250 Ralston Road in Ventura. It replaces the old...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Carpinteria, CA
Traffic
City
Carpinteria, CA
Local
California Traffic
Carpinteria, CA
Government
Santa Barbara Edhat

Traffic Hazard?

Yes, definitely! Call the cops asap so they can ask him to move the cart 1 foot closer to the curb so it's between the cars. I hope the children are ok! Please keep us informed about this affront to society!. ZeroHawk. 3. 3. Sep 27, 2022 08:52 AM. LOL...
GOLETA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Traffic Control#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#State Route 150#Caltrans
Santa Clarita Radio

“Lisa” Brush Fire Breaks Out In Castaic Near Freeway

A small brush fire, dubbed the Lisa Fire, broke out near the 5 Freeway in Castaic on Tuesday evening, affecting traffic. The fire, named the Lisa Fire, was reported on the southbound side of the 5 Freeway near Parker Road in Castaic, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs.
CASTAIC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kprl.com

Delta IV Heavy Rocket at Vandenberg 09.26.2022

Vandenberg space force base launched a Delta IV Heavy rocket on Saturday. It blasted off at 3:25 Saturday afternoon from Space Launch Complex 6 at the space force base near Lompoc. The Payload is a national security system that will deliver critical intelligence information from space that are needed by...
LOMPOC, CA
kvta.com

Drunk, Wrong Way Driver, In Fatal 101 Ventura Crash Sentenced

Updated--The Santa Barbara man who was drunk, unlicensed, and driving the wrong way on the 101 Freeway in downtown Ventura last year when he killed one person and injured several others, was sentenced Tuesday. Now 30-years-old, Jesus Calles was sentenced to ten years in state prison and immediately taken into...
VENTURA, CA
KEYT

CHP arrests Ventura woman for murder

VENTURA, Calif. - Detectives from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested a 40-year-old Ventura woman for the murder of Kelsey Ann Dillon from Thousand Oaks, according to CHP. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 last September. Following an extensive investigation with...
VENTURA, CA
The Malibu Times

Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash

A senior at Pepperdine University was killed over the weekend when his car drove over the side of Mulholland Highway. KBUU is reporting 21-year-old Conner Budge was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday after his car fell down a cliff approximately 200 feet high. Budge was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in creative writing at […] The post Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy