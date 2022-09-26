Culvert improvement project on State Route 150 near Carpinteria begins
A project to replace a failed culvert on State Route 150 near Carpinteria begins Monday, Caltrans announced.
The project will take place a quarter mile west of Gobernador Canyon Road.
Travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control on Stae Route Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Delays should not be more than 15 minutes, Caltrans said.
The project is expected to end by Oct. 7.
