Interstate 24 near Bell Road reopened after high-speed car chase

A driver failing to pull over for a traffic stop Monday morphed into a high-speed chase on Interstate 24.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol tried to stop the driver, who was allegedly recklessly driving in Wilson County on Interstate 40. This then prompted a chase from there to I-24 East at Bell Road.

Traffic bunched up for more than an hour while troopers handled the situation.

The driver's vehicle eventually blew out both of its tires.

Traffic is now back to normal and a wrecking service removed the car from the interstate.

