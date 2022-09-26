ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

ESPN

Spain stun Portugal to clinch spot in Nations League finals

Spain snatched a place in the Nations League final four after striker Alvaro Morata's late goal secured a 1-0 win over hosts Portugal on Tuesday to ensure top spot in their group. Portugal had dominated the match but Spain stayed in the contest and in the 88th minute a long...
CBS Sports

Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia

PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
The Independent

England v Germany LIVE: Nations League result, final score and reaction as Three Lions draw thriller

England head to the World Cup buoyed by a rousing comeback against Germany but a late error by Nick Pope meant under-fire Gareth Southgate’s side had to make do with a 3-3 draw at the end of a frenetic second half.Among the favourites to triumph in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and finished runners-up at last summer’s Euros, hope and optimism has seeped away in recent months. England were relegated from the Nations League top tier following Friday’s loss to Italy and pressure looked set to increase on Southgate, and Harry Maguire, after Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty...
90min

Confirmed Euro 2024 qualifying pots

The dizzying international enthralment of the Nations League will soon give way to Euro 2024 qualification as teams look to succeed current champions Italy. The
The Guardian

In and out of Spain and Portugal: a road trip up the Guadiana River

Strapped into a harness, hands clamped to a metal bar, I flew – at terrifying speed along 720 metres of zipwire suspended over the Rio Guadiana – from Spain into Portugal. I’d taken a boat from Alcoutim (on the Algarve side of the river) to Sanlúcar de Guadiana (in Andalucía). From there I was driven up to a launch platform on a rocky summit with jaw-dropping views of both countries. Did I scream? As I hurtled towards Portugal, I tried to focus on those views: two dazzling white villages, the wide green river below, a castelo on one side, a castillo on the other. It was all over in less than a minute, but thanks to the international time difference I gained an hour.
Yardbarker

Luis Enrique explains Spain gameplan to tire out Portugal before late onslaught

Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 on Tuesday night in Braga, securing top spot in their Nations League group and a place in the final four of the competition next summer. After questions were raised following defeat against Switzerland on Saturday, Spain have once again done things the hard way and Luis Enrique looks vindicated.
Yardbarker

Alvaro Morata praises Spain for always producing in big games

Spain came away with the victory they needed on Tuesday night, pipping Portugal in the closing moments to make the Nations League semi-finals for a second successive campaign. Those finals will take place next June with Spain pitted against the Netherlands, Croatia and Italy. Speaking after the match to Teledeporte,...
Yardbarker

Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first

The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Alyssa Thomas helps US top Serbia, move into World Cup semis

SYDNEY — (AP) — Alyssa Thomas and her United States teammates were tested for the first time in the World Cup by a physical Serbia team. After a slow start, the Americans used a dominant run spanning the half to take control of the game and reach the semifinals again.
The Independent

Portugal vs Spain live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV

A draw will secure Portugal a place in the Nations League finals with Spain making the hop over the Iberian border.A surprise slip-up against Switzerland means Luis Enrique’s side must win to have any hope of topping Group A2.The first meeting between the pair in Seville ended one apiece in June.Joao Cancelo could return to Fernando Santos’ side while Enrique may well opt to make alterations after struggling to make possession dominance tell against the Swiss. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.When and where is it?Portugal vs Spain is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on...
