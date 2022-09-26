Read full article on original website
denverite.com
A hundred rowhomes could soon fill this empty parking lot behind Harvey Park’s Brentwood Shopping Center
Denver parking lots are being razed for housing citywide, and now, this trend may be headed to Southwest Denver. Earlier this month, the Englewood-based architecture firm LAI Design Group submitted a concept plan for a nearly 5-acre, multi-family rowhouse development on a stretch of vacant parking lots, behind the Brentwood Shopping Center, at 3029 West Evans Avenue, in Harvey Park.
milehighcre.com
1,800 Residential Units Proposed for 74-Acre Site Near DIA
A development proposal for approximately 1,800 units of rental apartments and townhomes and up to 50,000 square feet of retail/commercial is currently under review for a 74+/- acre parcel of land in the airport submarket. According to a Large Development Review Application submitted on September 21 by Norris Design, Denver SPUR project will feature a variety of complementary residential and commercial uses, as well as parks and open space at the southwest corner of 56th Avenue and Telluride Street.
milehighcre.com
Virgin Hotels Coming to Globeville’s Fox Park Development
British entrepreneur billionaire Richard Branson has selected Denver for its 10th Virgin Hotels location. “I wanted to take some time to share my excitement that Virgin Hotels will soon host its first property in the beautiful state of Colorado,” Branson said in a video announcement. Scheduled to open in...
Denver's Tennyson Street is losing beloved businesses
Tennyson Street is losing a bit of its history and charm.Driving the news: At least three prominent businesses along this busy stretch in northwest Denver announced closures recently. Allegro Coffee Roasters shuttered in June after opening in late 2015, with its parent company, Whole Foods Market, saying it was making operational changes.BookBar announced Monday that the shop and bar will close in January after 10 years in business. The owners cited the city's minimum wage increase as a factor.Nearby, Local 46 will close Friday after 10 years in the neighborhood. Co-owner Niya Gingerich tells Axios Denver their lease-term ended, and...
Downtown Castle Rock schedules first Restaurant Week
Food and cocktail pairings at the Tribe at Riverwalk in Downtown Castle Rock.Tribe at Riverwalk. (Castle Rock, Colo.) For the first time, Downtown Castle Rock presents Restaurant Week featuring more than 25 restaurants providing specialty offerings.
A Coffee Shop Will Take Over a Former Retail Space in Denver
A commercial construction permit recently filed with the city details plans for Cafecito to soon set up shop
milehighcre.com
Three New Businesses Join Palizzi Marketplace in Brighton
Three new businesses are joining Palizzi Marketplace, a neighborhood shopping center in Brighton. The Doughnut Social, Premier Martial Arts and the U.S. Army all signed new leases this summer. Molly Bayer, a retail specialist with CBRE, is representing the shopping center’s owner, Westwood Financial, in marketing the property and arranged...
Tom's Diner on Denver's Colfax Avenue reopens as Tom's Starlight
After months of renovations on what was formerly Tom's Diner, the iconic Capitol Hill institution will reopen Wednesday as Tom's Starlight. What's new: The revamped restaurant takes its inspiration from Palm Springs circa the 1970s, offering colorful cocktails, private cabanas, laid-back lounges and a sprawling outdoor patio where the parking lot used to be. The menu has a mix of salads, sandwiches and entrees, like salmon and pork chops. Of note: Unlike Tom's Diner, which was open 24/7, Tom's Starlight will open at 4pm and close at midnight. Owner and operator Tom Messina hopes to launch lunch and weekend brunch service in the future. What they're saying: "To see the finish line is phenomenal," Messina told the Denver Business Journal. "It was exhausting; nothing went as planned, I’ll say that." Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next month
The opening of a new grocery store is always beneficial to the community. It not only provides residents with more options, it also creates competition and drives down prices. That's why we are excited to report that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new store location in Colorado next month.
milehighcre.com
PepsiCo’s Largest and Most Sustainable Domestic Outpost Breaks Ground
On Sept.27, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) broke ground on its new 1.2 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Denver High Point development area, with local government representatives, community partners, and 250+ local PBNA employees in attendance. The new facility will be PepsiCo’s largest and most sustainable domestic outpost, serving as...
This Historic $15 Million Denver Home Comes With a Hidden Underground Speakeasy
House-hunting history buffs, this one is for you. Formerly known as Harman Hall, an important part of Denver’s past is up for grabs and along with it comes a slew of modern amenities. This century-old brick building located in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood was built in 1891 and used to operate as a town hall. Now, the landmark property is being offered up for $15 million, following a massive renovation and expansion in 2010. As it stands, the home is the most expensive listing in the area and includes four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also features a speakeasy and an underground showroom that can...
milehighcre.com
New JLL Report Ranks Denver 15th for Life Sciences
JLL’s 2022 Life Sciences Research Outlook & Cluster Rankings, which explores the current state of the industry and identifies trends affecting current and future demand for lab space, ranks Boston, the Bay Area and San Diego as the top three life science clusters and Denver 15th on the list.
Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As local leaders celebrated the official opening Thursday of the newly-completed overpass at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway, they are already planning for the next major project along the busy east side corridor. KRDO The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed that an overpass will be built on The post Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses appeared first on KRDO.
Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel rooms
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council anted up another $1.6 million for Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Monday to staff hotels for people experiencing homelessness at risk of catching COVID.
sgbonline.com
Pearl Izumi Trims Staff, Plans To Sell Colorado Headquarters
Pearl Izumi has eliminated an undisclosed number of jobs from its Louisville, CO headquarters, and its parent company, United Sports Brands, plans to sell the building, according to a report from the BusinessDen. United Sports Brands acquired Pearl Izumi in May 2022. According to the Business Den, Candi Whitsel, SVP,...
Denver Eatery Lands On America's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant List
Food Network rolled out its list of the best restaurants for families.
Pepsi breaks ground on plant, expected to be largest in U.S.
Pepsi has outgrown its bottling plant in Denver's RiNo District.The company just broke ground on a new facility today that will triple its capacity.But they aren't moving far; just about 15 miles away.The new manufacturing facility will sit on 152 acres near East 72nd Avenue and Tower Road, just west of E-470.The new 1.2-million-square-foot-plant is set to be the largest Pepsi plant in the U.S. and is expected to double the size of its workforce.It's expected to be up and running next summer.
milehighcre.com
Global Design Firm Plants Flag in Denver
ZGF, a global interdisciplinary design firm that is currently working on the Ball Arena Redevelopment Masterplan, is opening a dedicated office at Dairy Block in downtown in Denver to comprehensively serve clients throughout the Western United States. “Denver has seen tremendous growth in the last decade and ZGF has enjoyed...
Folk music festival to take over Colorado Springs resort this weekend
Come this weekend, non-profit UpaDowna's annual 'Folk n' Flannel' fall festival will be taking over the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Complete with 'campfire vibes' and sweet tunes, it's sure to deliver a great time for all ages in attendance. According to the organization's description of the...
Colorado Springs police asks City Council to switch online auctions of impounded vehicles to city’s website
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Auctions of vehicles at the police department's impound lot, for which public notices are currently posted in the newspaper, would switch from two outside websites to the city's website, under a proposal from police Monday. KRDO Police said that such a switch would save the $5,000 spent annually to post The post Colorado Springs police asks City Council to switch online auctions of impounded vehicles to city’s website appeared first on KRDO.
