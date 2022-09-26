Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Fulton, southeastern Herkimer and northwestern Montgomery Counties through 600 PM EDT At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near St. Johnsville, or near Little Falls, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gloversville, Johnstown, Little Falls, Fonda, Fort Plain, Dolgeville, St. Johnsville, Ephratah, Caroga Lake Public Campground, Caroga Lake, Oppenheim, Berkshire, Nelliston, Bleecker, Ingham Mills, Meco, West Perth, Church Corners, Pinnacle and Lotville. This includes Interstate 90 near exit 29A. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

FULTON COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO