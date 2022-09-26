Read full article on original website
Thrillist
McDonald's Will Give Out Free Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is coming up on September 18. Naturally, McDonald's will be participating in the burger-based festivities, as will dozens of other restaurants around the country. However, this year, McDonald's is letting burger-lovers pick what burger they want as part of the food holiday deal. On September 12 and...
Get free coffee at over 650 locations nationwide on September 29th
National Coffee Day is September 29th, and one major travel center chain is giving away free coffee to guests at over 650 locations nationwide to celebrate. Pilot Flying J recently announced that it would give all guests a free cup of coffee on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in celebration of National Coffee Day.
Thrillist
Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
12tomatoes.com
CVS Announced It’s Closing Doors For Good
Not all that long ago, we would get in our car and drive to the store if we needed to buy something. That changed in recent years, partly due to new technology and partly due to the pandemic. More than likely, you have gotten caught up in the convenience of...
Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’
Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart
While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store
With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
McDonald’s is bringing back this ’80s menu item
This new menu has a flaky crust and a sweet cream cheese filling. What are the new menu items at McDonald’s? How do fast-food restaurants use nostalgia? What is mcDona’d’s Cheese Danish?
What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals
You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
I compared 183 items at Aldi, Walmart, Kroger and Meijer to find the US’ cheapest grocery store – you can save $100s
A SAVVY mom has compared the prices of a big list of items at major grocery stores for four years - and it can save you serious cash. Kristen Whirrett, 40, started shopping around in 2019 after she and her husband Andy, 43, found themselves living on just one income.
How You Can Get A Free Iced Dunkin' Drink This Week
While Dunkin' may initially have risen to fame for its fluffy donuts, the national chain has now garnered a lot of popularity for its beverage menu — specifically, its iced coffee selection. In fact, in 2018, hot and cold drinks made up 60% of Dunkin's total sales, which may have inspired the brand to change its name to just Dunkin' (dropping the Donuts) the same year (via The Wall Street Journal). The line-up of iced beverages has included everything from coffee drinks — like classic iced coffee, iced lattes and macchiatos, and iced Americanos — to non-coffee beverages, like iced tea, iced matcha, or fruity Refreshers. This time of year, customers can even get the iced pumpkin spice latte.
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
Wendy's Brings Back a Classic, Unique Sandwich
Fast food, at least among the major burger and chicken chains, has become a battle of copycats. If one brand scores a hit with a unique take on a hamburger or a chicken sandwich, you can expect every player in the space to release a variation on that product. That's...
I tried Starbucks' new drink for fall, and I think it tastes way better than the Pumpkin Spice Latte
Starbucks' new Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato is creamy, crisp, and tastes delicious, according to Insider's reporter.
How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell
Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
The end of Starbucks as we know it? Coffee giant will spend $450M on 'Reinvention' plan that will see Frappuccinos made one minute faster, with less emphasis on city cafes and more on drive-thrus and pick up
Starbucks unveiled a 'Reinvention' plan on Tuesday to overhaul their current stores with speedier technology and implement new stores that will only offer delivery services and a drive-thru. The plan will cost the company $450 million to execute and will increase Starbucks' store growth rate in the US from 450...
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
Manager allows teen employees to eat for free: 'I'd rather see this food go to good use than end up in a landfill'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a teenager grocery store cashier. I remember being so excited to get my first job at the local grocery store. I was going to be responsible, earn my own money, and maybe even get a discount on groceries. Little did I know my manager would change the way I looked at grocery stores and food waste forever.
Kellogg's is offering $5,000 to those who eat cereal for dinner
Breakfast for dinner isn’t only a fun option when deciding what to eat, but now it could also win you some money. Kellogg’s announced that it is launching a new sweepstakes that will see five lucky cereal-eating fanatics win $5,000 each.
