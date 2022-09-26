ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
CoinTelegraph

IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions

With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
decrypt.co

'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief

Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
POLITICO

Banks go to the mattresses

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
cryptoslate.com

Celsius Creditors moves to recoup $439M through EquitiesFirst subpoena

Celsius’ Committee of Unsecured Creditors has filed a motion asking the bankruptcy court to issue a subpoena to EquitiesFirst Holdings (EHF) for failing to repay approximately $439 million owed to Celsius Network. EquitiesFirst is an institutional lending platform Celsius worked with between October 2019 and February 2021 to support...
thenewscrypto.com

U.S. District Court Orders SEC to Release Hinman Documents

The U.S District Court rejected the SEC’s attempt to conceal Hinman Documents. William Hinman previously claimed that Ether was not a security. Ripple Labs is now one step ahead in the ongoing legal dispute with the US regulatory body, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres has recently rejected the SEC’s second attempt to conceal records connected to former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director, William Hinman.
cryptopotato.com

IRS Goes After Crypto Broker for Transaction Data in Latest Tax Chase

If things weren’t gloomy enough for the digital asset industry, American crypto investors have now been targeted by the nation’s tax department. The US Internal Revenue Service is ramping up its efforts to collect taxes from crypto traders regardless of a 70% market slump. The tax department has...
The Associated Press

U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Even after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders. His hands were bound. His head was covered by a plastic bag, and the packing tape holding it in place was secured so tightly it it caused welts on his forehead. Drueke said he and fellow American prisoner Andy Huynh reached their limit in this state during the transit, which occurred in a series of vehicles from eastern Ukraine to an airport in Russia that was surrounded by armed guards. “For all we went through and all the times we thought we might die, we accepted that we might die, we were ready to die when it came, that ride was the only time that each of us independently prayed for death just to get it over with,” Drueke told The Associated Press in an interview Friday. “The mental and emotional torture of those last 24 hours in captivity, that was the worst,” he said.
cryptoslate.com

Judge rules in favor of Ripple against SEC in Hinman document case

U.S. District Judge Analise Torres has ruled in favor of Ripple Labs after it ordered the SEC to release documents relating to a speech delivered by former SEC official William Hinman. During a 2018 summit, William Hinman asserted that the sale of Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies are not securities. Ripple...
coinchapter.com

Top 3 crypto tax havens as IRS bullies US taxpayers

IRS is chasing crypto investors with outdated tax laws. That opens up opportunity for investors to more crypto tax friendly destinations around the world. Check which nations are best for crypto investors. The IRS has been on a crusade to track down Americans who have evaded taxes by not reporting...
