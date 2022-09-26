Read full article on original website
Related
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
CoinTelegraph
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
RELATED PEOPLE
cryptoslate.com
IRS secures court approval to probe records of M.Y. Safra Bank, SFOX users over failure to report taxes
On Sept. 22, a U.S. judge granted the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) petition that requires M.Y. Safra Bank to submit records of taxpayers who may not have reported or paid taxes on crypto transactions. Specifically, the IRS is interested in the records of cryptocurrency prime broker SFOX’s users, according...
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
POLITICO
Banks go to the mattresses
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
cryptoslate.com
Celsius Creditors moves to recoup $439M through EquitiesFirst subpoena
Celsius’ Committee of Unsecured Creditors has filed a motion asking the bankruptcy court to issue a subpoena to EquitiesFirst Holdings (EHF) for failing to repay approximately $439 million owed to Celsius Network. EquitiesFirst is an institutional lending platform Celsius worked with between October 2019 and February 2021 to support...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenewscrypto.com
U.S. District Court Orders SEC to Release Hinman Documents
The U.S District Court rejected the SEC’s attempt to conceal Hinman Documents. William Hinman previously claimed that Ether was not a security. Ripple Labs is now one step ahead in the ongoing legal dispute with the US regulatory body, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres has recently rejected the SEC’s second attempt to conceal records connected to former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director, William Hinman.
crowdfundinsider.com
DOJ: IRS Gains Court Order to Pursue Taxpayers Who Failed to Pay Taxes on Crypto
The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the tax authority of the US, has received a Court Order to be able to summons records pertaining to US taxpayers who may have failed to report and pay taxes on crypto transactions. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), US District Judge Paul...
usethebitcoin.com
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Shared Updates On The Central Bank-Issued Digital Dollar
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has clarified the outlook on how a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) or digital dollar might be issued in the near future. Citing that the coming years are focused on research and building public confidence in CBDC as more important priorities for now.
cryptopotato.com
IRS Goes After Crypto Broker for Transaction Data in Latest Tax Chase
If things weren’t gloomy enough for the digital asset industry, American crypto investors have now been targeted by the nation’s tax department. The US Internal Revenue Service is ramping up its efforts to collect taxes from crypto traders regardless of a 70% market slump. The tax department has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Even after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders. His hands were bound. His head was covered by a plastic bag, and the packing tape holding it in place was secured so tightly it it caused welts on his forehead. Drueke said he and fellow American prisoner Andy Huynh reached their limit in this state during the transit, which occurred in a series of vehicles from eastern Ukraine to an airport in Russia that was surrounded by armed guards. “For all we went through and all the times we thought we might die, we accepted that we might die, we were ready to die when it came, that ride was the only time that each of us independently prayed for death just to get it over with,” Drueke told The Associated Press in an interview Friday. “The mental and emotional torture of those last 24 hours in captivity, that was the worst,” he said.
cryptoslate.com
Judge rules in favor of Ripple against SEC in Hinman document case
U.S. District Judge Analise Torres has ruled in favor of Ripple Labs after it ordered the SEC to release documents relating to a speech delivered by former SEC official William Hinman. During a 2018 summit, William Hinman asserted that the sale of Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies are not securities. Ripple...
coinchapter.com
Top 3 crypto tax havens as IRS bullies US taxpayers
IRS is chasing crypto investors with outdated tax laws. That opens up opportunity for investors to more crypto tax friendly destinations around the world. Check which nations are best for crypto investors. The IRS has been on a crusade to track down Americans who have evaded taxes by not reporting...
Lawyers in the United States are drawing up an act to allow Bitcoin and crypto in 401(k) plans.
The measure protects investment managers from liability by expanding the definition of "covered investments" in ERISA of 1974 to include digital assets. A bill allowing investment managers to offer bitcoin in 401(k) plans was developed by Republican lawmakers.
Comments / 0