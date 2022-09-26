Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
CFTC Chairman Anticipates 2x Bitcoin Price Post Regulation
The remarks come as the crypto sector confronts increased scrutiny abroad. Given its limited resources, he said the CFTC has had to rely on tips, and complaints. On Thursday, Rostin Behnam, chairman of the CFTC, predicted that Bitcoin’s value might “double in price” if it were sold in a CFTC-regulated market. The chairman noted that the crypto market has “a massive opportunity for institutional inflows that will only occur if there’s a regulatory structure.”
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Crash – What’s Next for Crypto Space ?
Over recent months, the world’s first and top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) is facing its hard time resulting in a massive price fall. The BTC crash will affect the entire global crypto market reflecting a red signal. Under a clear observation, the price of BTC is continuing to plunge performing a wavy price momentum. At present, Bitcoin is trading around $18,000 falling even more down from the last 24 hours.
thenewscrypto.com
Chainlink and SWIFT Collaborate on a Cross-Chain Protocol
Chainlink and SWIFT partnered on a cross-chain interoperability protocol. This project helps to close the barrier between traditional and digital assets. Chainlink (LINK), the price feed provider, has teamed with SWIFT, a global financial messaging, on a cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP). This Chainlink’s proof-of-concept (POC) project would offer traditional finance institutions the capability to communicate over blockchain networks.
thenewscrypto.com
Brazilian Regulators Grill Mercado Bitcoin Over Token Sales
The exchange must disclose how much money was collected via the sale of tokens. Parent Firm 2TM criticized Brazil’s governing bodies on the regulation of crypto. Securities authorities in Brazil have demanded details on the digital tokens produced by Mercado Bitcoin. The largest cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America. Mercado...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenewscrypto.com
Spanish Telecom Giant Telefonica Now Accepts Crypto
Telefonica also announced that it will be working with Qualcomm. The telecom giant formed a partnership with Polygon earlier this year. Organizations all around the globe have begun supporting cryptocurrency payments at a steady pace as crypto acceptance grows. Telefónica, the largest telecom provider in Spain, reportedly now accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for purchases on its tech marketplace.
thenewscrypto.com
Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2022 — Will POLY Hit $1 Soon?
Bullish POLY price prediction is $0.2874 to $1.0941. Polymath(POLY) price might also reach $1 soon. Bearish POLY price prediction for 2022 is $0.1506. In Polymath (POLY) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about POLY to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. Polymath...
thenewscrypto.com
Thailand SEC Imposes Fine on Crypto Exchange Bitkub
The Thai SEC had already issued punishment prior to these new court requests. The SEC has accused the trio of wash trading. Once again, the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing suit against leading exchange Bitkub and two people. After being found guilty of wash trading, the SEC has fined the three defendants a total of $629,000. The agency recently punished Bitkub’s CTO $230,000 for insider trading last month.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Launches EthereumPoW (ETHW) Mining Pool
The news caused a 15 percent spike in the price of EthereumPoW (ETHW). Binance Pool has announced that it would no longer charge any pool fees for a month. The world’s biggest crypto exchange Binance in a press release on Thursday announced the start of the Ethereum proof-of-work (ETHW) mining pool. The news caused a 15 percent spike in the price of EthereumPoW (ETHW), which ended the day at a record $12.71.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thenewscrypto.com
Lum Network Launches the First Crypto Index of Cosmos Ecosystem: DFract
A new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) solution for the Cosmos ecosystem: DFract $DFR, is being introduced by Lum Network, an innovative initiative looking to gain widespread acceptance in web3 and the Cosmos ecosystem. DFract is a novel kind of crypto index created for multichain ecosystems. It gives users access to a...
thenewscrypto.com
MicroStrategy Recruiting for BTC Lightning Network Engineer
The company plans to have Lightning wallets available to 10 million clients. The firm plans to develop a Lightning Network-based SaaS platform. There has been a proliferation of businesses entering the crypto space recently. While some investors get out midway, the vast majority have been increasing their bets. On the other side, MicroStrategy’s former CEO, Michael Saylor, has been widely recognized as a major Bitcoin advocate.
thenewscrypto.com
Cardano (ADA) Price Plummets Despite Recent Vasil Hard Fork
After the activation of Plutus V2, the price of ADA fell to almost a year low of $0.42. Hoskinson announced the success of the Cardano wallet Daedalus Turbo proposal. Despite the Vasil hard fork, the ADA price has been unable to recover from its near-year-low following the upgrade. Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson thinks a verified wallet would be beneficial to the Cardano network in terms of decentralization and sync speed. Daedalus Turbo, a new wallet algorithm for Cardano, promises faster sync times than the existing Daedalus wallet by a factor of 10.
thenewscrypto.com
Will the Collaboration Bring Needed Respite to AVAX and LINK?
The DeFi space was one of the main areas of growth as per Avalanche Labs. AVAX’s NFT volume has also increased in the last month. Avalanche Labs tweeted on September 27th about its latest collaboration with Chainlink [LINK]. Chainlink, according to the post, aided AVAX’s growth in the NFT, GameFI, and DeFi sectors. Avalanche labs claimed that the Avalanche network grew dramatically as a result of the integrations of Chainlink’s price feed, VRF, and Keepers into their mainnet. Furthermore, the blockchain secured approximately $550 million in value.
thenewscrypto.com
Hacker Group Lazarus Targets Users Via Coinbase Job Posts
The malware campaign prompts members of the crypto community to download a PDF. Lazarus is a hacker group supported financially by the North Korean government. Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency exchange, has been the latest victim of a hacking group called Lazarus. According to a report by cyber security company Sentinel One....
thenewscrypto.com
Babylon Alphanet Launched by Radix For Early Test Development
Radix, the asset-focused DeFi smart contract platform, has now launched the Alphanet test network in anticipation of the impending Babylon release. The current Radix Public Network will get its first significant upgrade with the release of Babylon. Among all available options for DeFi, only Radix offers a comprehensive stack. Radix...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Begins Conversion of Rival Stablecoins to BUSD
The market cap of USDC has dropped by 5% as per CMC. Anxiety sparked when Binance first announced the change earlier this month. Binance starts conversion of TrueUSD, Pax Dollar, and USDC from Circle, to the exchange’s own stablecoin, Binance USD. It has already begun to have an impact on the stablecoin industry.
thenewscrypto.com
Ribbon Finance Unveils New Options Exchange ‘Aevo’
In the initial release, built on Ethereum, users will only be able to pay in ETH. Ribbon Finance also launched Ribbon Earn and Ribbon Lend. The market for cryptocurrency derivatives is becoming more active. Ribbon Finance unveiled its new “high-performance” options exchange, Aevo, today. In the initial release, built on Ethereum, users will only be able to pay in ETH, but in the next months, support for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will be added.
thenewscrypto.com
Sushi Deploys to Kava, Debuting Major UI Overhaul
San Francisco, United States, 28th September, 2022, Chainwire. Sushi completes deployment to the Kava blockchain with a liquidity pool eligible for KAVA and SUSHI token rewards. Earlier this year, Kava shook up the L1 industry with its Ethereum Co-Chain launch, sparking the fastest growth of protocols on any blockchain in...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Registers as Financial Service Provider in New Zealand
Binance continues its expansion spree despite the bearish market conditions. The CEO has said that New Zealand is an intriguing market. Binance has confirmed that it has completed the necessary steps to become a registered Financial Service Provider with the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment. On Thursday, “Binance New Zealand” was launched, and CEO Changpeng Zhao announced it on the exchange’s official Twitter. Binance continues its expansion spree despite the bearish market conditions.
thenewscrypto.com
Creator of PUBG Reveals New Blockchain-based Metaverse Game
Players of the upcoming game Artemis may create and play anything they wish. Modifications to the game are possible because of the open-source nature. Brendan Greene, the creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), is working on a new game. It will use blockchain technology, NFTs, and the metaverse. Using a virtual universe the size of Earth, gamers of the upcoming game Artemis may create and play anything they wish. The introduction of gaming infrastructure by blockchain businesses has sped up the expansion of the blockchain, metaverse, and NFTs sectors.
thenewscrypto.com
Did Coinbase List LUNC? – Trending Twitter Controversy
Terra Classic community wants Coinbase to list LUNC. CoinbaseListLUNC trending over Twitter with 122k tweets. The Terra Classic (LUNC) community wants Coinbase to list LUNC in their trading list, as they were calling Coinbase through various tweets to support their mission and list LUNC. Currently, the #CoinbaseListLUNC hashtag is trending on Twitter with more than 122K tweets in the last 24 hours and over 3K tweets in an hour.
Comments / 0