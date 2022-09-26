The DeFi space was one of the main areas of growth as per Avalanche Labs. AVAX’s NFT volume has also increased in the last month. Avalanche Labs tweeted on September 27th about its latest collaboration with Chainlink [LINK]. Chainlink, according to the post, aided AVAX’s growth in the NFT, GameFI, and DeFi sectors. Avalanche labs claimed that the Avalanche network grew dramatically as a result of the integrations of Chainlink’s price feed, VRF, and Keepers into their mainnet. Furthermore, the blockchain secured approximately $550 million in value.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO