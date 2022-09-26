ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Bat with confirmed rabies found in NE Ohio

By Cris Belle
 2 days ago

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A bat with a case of rabies was found in Jefferson Township last week.

The Ohio Department of Health confirmed it late Friday, according to a release from the Richland Public Health Department.

The department says the last time a bat had a confirmed case of rabies reported in Richland County was in 2020.

In August , a bat in Lake County also tested positive for the rabies virus. The county said it also happened in 2017, 2018, and 2020.

Although bats are more likely to interact with animals and pets due to their sleeping habits, interactions between bats and people can happen.

Here’s what RPH says you can do to protect yourself and your family:

  • Do not feed wild animals or leave food outside for animals to find
  • Avoid contact with wild animals and keep children away from any unknown animals
  • If you find a bat in your home, you can remove it yourself. Click here for instructions
  • Keep your indoor and outdoor pets vaccinated against rabies

For more information on rabies from ODH, click here .

RPH also has resources on rabies and animal control on their site here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

