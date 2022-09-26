Bat with confirmed rabies found in NE Ohio

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A bat with a case of rabies was found in Jefferson Township last week.

The Ohio Department of Health confirmed it late Friday, according to a release from the Richland Public Health Department.

The department says the last time a bat had a confirmed case of rabies reported in Richland County was in 2020.

In August , a bat in Lake County also tested positive for the rabies virus. The county said it also happened in 2017, 2018, and 2020.

Although bats are more likely to interact with animals and pets due to their sleeping habits, interactions between bats and people can happen.

Here’s what RPH says you can do to protect yourself and your family:

Do not feed wild animals or leave food outside for animals to find

Avoid contact with wild animals and keep children away from any unknown animals

If you find a bat in your home, you can remove it yourself. Click here for instructions

Keep your indoor and outdoor pets vaccinated against rabies

For more information on rabies from ODH, click here .

RPH also has resources on rabies and animal control on their site here .

