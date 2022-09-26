Read full article on original website
Vantage students lending a hand and arm for Day of Caring
Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - Students at Vantage Career Center lending a hand and an arm to make sure that others have everything they need when the time comes. Like a well-oiled machine, the student go to work unloading truck after truck, full of food for area food pantries. This is part of the Van Wert County’s United Way Day of Caring and the Vantage students are doing their part to give back.
Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition presents awards to those who promote safety
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition gave out awards to honor local heroes whose work makes their communities safer for people of all ages. The 24th annual Safe Community Awards Luncheon recognized the efforts of many individuals who make their areas better places to live through dedication to safety. Award categories included emergency medical services, fire safety, and engineering. Shaunna Basinger of the Safe Community Coalition said these winners make contributions in areas such as roadway safety, bike safety, and stranger danger, and work towards their causes in many ways.
Car show group donates to local charities
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A fun summertime activity for Lima area car enthusiasts turns into cash for a pair of local charities Wednesday night. The participants of the Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-in on Cable road, wrapping up their car show season on a chilly evening. Plenty of participants still showed up to be a part of the event as they gave back to the community. The group handed over checks of 13 hundred dollars each, to the Veterans food pantry of Lima and the Equestrian therapy program. The money comes from 50/50 raffles held during the clubs' summer gatherings.
OSU Lima holds volunteer fair for students to get involved in community
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Students were given an opportunity to learn how they can help their community in a variety of ways. The Ohio State University of Lima campus hosted a Fall Into Service Volunteer Fair where they had multiple organizations on hand to educate students on how they can help out and gain valuable experience learning in the field.
Adopt-A-Family Holiday Program with Allen County Children Services
ACCS Executive Director Sarah Newland says now is the time to sign up to adopt a family for the holidays. The deadline is November 3 to get applications in before being matched with a family.
South Lima CDC thanking volunteers for helping at clean-up event
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The outpouring of volunteers for a southside spruce-up took organizers by surprise. The newly formed South Lima Community Development Corporation can't say thank you enough to of those who came out to their kick-off event on September 10th. The goal was to paint and clean up around the old Momma Dot's Soul Food Kitchen on St. John's Avenue. Dozens of people showed up and that has the group looking at more improvement projects in the south end of Lima.
City of Lima hosting roundtables for local businesses
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith is continuing her efforts to open a dialogue with local businesses and industries to promote the growth of the region's economy. The new department of Workforce and Small Business Development is holding two roundtable discussions for bar owners, and retail and...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Join observers around the world on this specific day to take a close look at our very own Moon. Members of the Lima Astronomical Society will have telescopes setup at Kendrick Woods for the public to observe the Moon in detail. Other astronomical objects will also be featured. This event is weather and cloud cover dependent. Check the Lima Astronomical Society Facebook page for updates. Register by Sept. 29 by phone at 419-221-1232. Kendrick Woods, 971 Defiance Trail N., Spencerville.
Structural damage study closes down Thayer Road Bridge in Lima
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Structural damage has caused the Allen County Engineer to close the Thayer Road bridge for the time being. According to the engineer's office, during their annual inspection of the location, they noticed the bridge sustained damage to its overall structure, which has caused them to close the roads between State Route 81 and Sandusky road as they assess the extent of the damage.
Tri Star Job Fair helping fill the gap for high demand jobs
(WLIO) - Landing that first job out of high school is all about getting that foot in the door, and that's the opportunity that Tri Star Career Compact offers up its students with its job fair that hosted 60 local companies looking for young, energetic students in fields like welding, manufacturing, and health care. The goal for Tri Star is to fill the gap of those most in-demand jobs.
Executive director of Crime Victim Services announces retirement after 30 years
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - The services provided to victims of crime have changed over the past 30 years, and that is in part because of a man that has dedicated his career to helping others, and he has now announced his retirement. Executive director David Voth has developed Crime...
Business leaders learned to stay on your toes when it comes to cybersecurity
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Education is the key to ensure your company's cyber safety. Making sure all your employees understand and can recognize scam emails and know not to click is so important. Local business owners hearing from Tomorrow's Technology Today at the Lima Allen County Chamber's Real American Sunrise. Phishing scams are everywhere, and people need to be alert to avoid being compromised, the difference between a legitimate email address or link and a fake one can be as minor as a misplaced letter.
Allen County Public Health states no cause for concern in the reported tuberculosis case
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health says that there is no cause for concern when it comes to a reported tuberculosis case in the county. The news about the reported case initially came from the Allen County Commissioners, but the health department says that there is no danger to the public as that case has already been contained and with treatment currently underway.
OSU Lima holds pumpkin carving contest for homecoming week
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Homecoming season is in full swing at OSU Lima this week. To celebrate homecoming week and the beginning of fall, students at the OSU Lima campus stopped between classes to participate in a pumpkin carving contest. This is only one of the activities offered this week. They also took a trolley ride through Lima, and have other events coming up. The Director of Student Services, Justin F. Courtney, says that homecoming festivities are about more than just celebrating your school.
Boxing studio opens in Wapakoneta
WAPAKONETA — Overcomer Boxing Studio is a non-contact fitness boxing studio established in May of 2022 in Wapakoneta, Ohio by Faith Cisco PTA, PT. Cisco had experienced her own mental health struggles and decided to try shadow boxing. “I started boxing as a high school student. I started shadow...
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Eric Hohman, 33, Ohio City, changed plea to no contest to three counts of grand theft, a felony 4. Pre-sentence investigation ordered; sentencing set for Nov. 8. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Sentencing. Cedrick Davis, 52,...
Rawlins trial to begin Oct. 11
LIMA — A 19-year-old charged with first-degree felony cases on two separate occasions will go to trial in October. Jourdyn Rawlins, of Lima, is accused of raping two separate people — one on Sept. 13, 2020, through Sept. 14, 2020, and the other on May 26, 2021 — according to the indictments.
Motorcycle crash sends one man to the hospital in critical condition
A man is in the hospital after a crash in Lima on Friday. The Lima Police Department says that just after 6 pm, officers attempted to stop a motorcycle that was driving recklessly on Market Street near Pierce Street. The motorcycle also did not have license plates.
WANTED: Dustin Allen Bailey
The Darke County’s Sheriff Office is asking the public’s help to locate Dustin Bailey. He is known to frequent the Union City area. Please remember, do NOT attempt to apprehend this individual. Call the Darke County Sheriff’s office at (937) 548-3399 if you have any information on her whereabouts. Your tips can be made anonymously.
