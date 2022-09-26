ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston University building evacuated after suspicious package delivered to employee

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
A Boston University building was evacuated Monday afternoon after a report of a suspicious package, according the campus police.

The package was found at 1 Silber Way and BU Police asked the public to avoid the area.

The scene was cleared shortly before 6:00 p.m.

According to Boston University Police Department Chief Kelly Nee, a package was delivered to a staff member. After noticing that there were wires in the package, the female staff member immediately called police, according to Nee. BU and Boston police evacuated the building after seeing the package and waited for the bomb squad to determine that it was not explosive.

The device was delivered to a specific employee on the eighth floor with no return address.

Police are working to find out who sent the package.

