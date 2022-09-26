ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Lil Tjay Returns To The Stage For Rolling Loud After Being Shot In June

By Amber Corrine
 2 days ago
New York rapper Lil Tjay is back in action, as he had his first-in-a-while performance on Friday night (Sept. 23) at Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field in Queens. His RL set marked his first show since being shot seven times during an attempted robbery in June.

“Hey yo, look, I’m feeling good today,” Tjay said as he opened his set while wearing a bulletproof vest. “I’m feeling blessed. Thanks to everybody that popped out here today. We going up.”

Tjay, who appeared to be in great shape, performed a 13-track set on the Fashion Nova Stage, including his biggest singles, “Calling My Phone,” “Run It Up,” and “F.N.” He also showcased his Polo G-collaboration “Pop Out,” and singles with the late-Pop Smoke “War” and “Mood Swings.”

He performed his 2022 single “In My Head” for the first time, as well.

Showing love to his fellow NYC brethren, Tjay brought out Rolling Loud performer Fivio Foreign to perform their tracks “Not in the Mood” and “Zoo York.”

The Bronx rapper spoke out on Instagram about one month after surviving the nearly-fatal shooting in Edgewater, NJ.

“I just want to say thanks for the love, thanks for the support, I’ve been looking at the DMs,” Tjay said in the clip. “Seven shots, it was tough, you know? Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here for a reason. New music coming soon, we’re going to come back stronger than ever. I love y’all.”

The 21-year-old rapper and a 22-year-old man named Antoine Boyd were shot at a NJ shopping plaza called 14 The Promenade. Tjay immediately underwent emergency surgery as a result of his injuries.

According to the Bergen County prosecutor’s office , Mohamed Konate, 27, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He has been charged on three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and weapons-related offenses. Boyd and Jeffrey Valdez, who were with Tjay at the time of the incident, were also arrested for unlawful weapon possession.

Take a look at Lil Tjay’s full Rolling Loud New York performance above.

