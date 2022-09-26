'We don't have anywhere to go': Wake County still sorting out emergency shelter plans ahead of Hurricane Ian, upcoming winter season

Read full article on original website
Fewer buildings, more vegetation along 'notorious' Crabtree Creek should limit flooding in the future
As Hurricane Ian moves north through Florida, residents of Wake County are worried about an area that consistently floods even from storms without names. “Crabtree Creek is notorious for flooding,” said Five Points resident David Cornejo. Crabtree Creek is a tributary of the Neuse River in central Wake County....
Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
Cumberland County man doing his part to prepare his town should Hurricane Ian strike
Eastover resident Virgil Dotson was a victim of Hurricane Florence and now he's chopping and donating wood to his church for residents to use in case of power outages.
One year after Fred's deadly floods, swift water rescue teams prepare for Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian brings potential for flooding in North Carolina over the weekend, the Durham Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Team is making last-minute preparations in case they get calls for help in the aftermath. Especially as our climate continues to warm up, tropical systems are able to produce more...
NC communities make preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian
The ABC11 Weather Team is predicting around two to six inches of rainfall but that can change multiple times throughout the week.
Roaches & mouse droppings: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 27)
One Triangle restaurant this week scored a 73.5%, a C grade.
Dismantling process begins for ‘unsafe’ tobacco barn in Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – On Tuesday Wake Forest Parks and Recreation crews started the removal process on the “unsafe” Joyner Park tobacco barn. Following a recent storm, it was determined the tobacco barn at Joyner Park was “structurally unstable.” Parks and Recreation Director, Ruben Wall informed commissioners of the problem during their regular sessional meeting on Sept. 20.
Bad timing: Watermain break closes downtown Raleigh streets before rush hour
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Before rush hour really takes off in downtown Raleigh, a watermain break has forced the closure of several blocks Wednesday afternoon. The break is at the intersection of Hargett Street and Salisbury Street. The emergency closures is in place so crews can make repairs. Crews...
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper has issued a state of emergency in preperation for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. “Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency today to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging,” wrote Cooper’s office in the announcement.
Single family residence sells in Raleigh for $2.2 million
A house built in 2006 located in the 800 block of Westwood Drive in Raleigh has new owners. The 4,901-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 12, 2022 for $2,200,000, or $449 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:. In...
The latest Triangle outlook for Hurricane Ian: Possible heavy rain, river flooding
The hurricane is moving into Florida and could hit anywhere from central Tennessee to Eastern North Carolina starting Thursday night.
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Wake County the week of Sep. 18?
A house in Apex that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Wake County in the past week. In total, 704 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $506,738. The average price per square foot was $230.
Apex could miss out on millions in federal funding annually if Census count isn't changed
Apex is one of the fastest growing towns in the state according to the most recent census. Town officials believe it is actually larger than the official count, and they're now challenging their 2020 census results. "It goes back to making sure we can maintain this quality of life in...
Cars burn in fire at business on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A fire broke out Wednesday at a car repair shop on Capital Boulevard. Before 3 a.m., firefighters responded to flames at Imports City of Raleigh, located at 3244 Capital Boulevard and behind the Cook Out at the corner of Starmount Drive. Multiple cars were damaged in...
20 flights canceled at RDU, Florida delays cause ripple effect
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Florida airports in Ian's path, including Jacksonville International Airport, were closed Wednesday, adding more flight delays and cancelations across the country. At Raleigh-Durham International, 20 flights were canceled, many for trips coming to and from Orlando and Tampa. Many people traveled through RDU earlier this week...
One killed in Raleigh crash along Lake Wheeler Road
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person died in a crash in Raleigh on Wednesday night. A call to authorities was made around 10:15. Two vehicles were involved. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the wreck was caused when one driver went off the road, overcorrected and crossed the center line, eventually colliding with the other vehicle in the 5500 stretch of Lake Wheeler Road.
Piranha caught in North Carolina lake likely dumped there after outgrowing tank
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission shared on its social media pages a picture of a piranha that was caught in a lake west of Fayetteville but said it’s not a major cause for concern. The piranha was reportedly caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, and wildlife officials...
NC State Fair:New opening time, new parking, entrance options
RALEIGH – With Oct. 13-23 just around the corner, the N.C. State Fair is busy gearing up to welcome new grounds entertainment, new competitions and a new special event at the NC Public House. Fairgoers may also notice the addition of a new entry gate off Youth Center Road, a new parking lot option and additional ticket buying kiosks near the gates.
Wake County leaders consider changing start times for elementary, high schools
The district will host town halls and focus groups on later this fall and will soon send out a survey soliciting feedback. No changes would be made until the 2024-25 school year, at the earliest.
A North Carolina ADU Story: Keeping Family Close By
See how one family and a Durham community turned to accessory dwelling units (ADUs) as an affordable housing option.
