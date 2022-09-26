ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington

There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires and...
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Widespread, ‘life-threatening catastrophic flooding’ expected from weakened Ian

The National Hurricane Center in an early Thursday morning update said widespread, “life-threatening catastrophic flooding” across portions of central Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. Forecasters said coastal waters are subsiding along Florida’s west coast, but warned of life-threatening storm surge through Friday along the coasts of northeast Florida, Georgia and South…
CNN

Rescuers scour Florida's flooded disaster zone amid massive power outages as Ian continues its ruinous crawl

Rescuers have been pulling people from roofs as they work to respond to hundreds of calls for help since Ian -- now a tropical storm marching across Florida -- slammed the state's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane, its surge trapping residents and its monstrous winds and flooding rains leaving millions without power and many without drinkable water.
