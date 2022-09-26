Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian: Biden declares disaster in Florida as residents are trapped in flooded homes – live
Move from Biden makes federal funds available to Florida after power was knocked out for 2.5 million people
18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires and...
LIVE COVERAGE: Widespread, ‘life-threatening catastrophic flooding’ expected from weakened Ian
The National Hurricane Center in an early Thursday morning update said widespread, “life-threatening catastrophic flooding” across portions of central Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. Forecasters said coastal waters are subsiding along Florida’s west coast, but warned of life-threatening storm surge through Friday along the coasts of northeast Florida, Georgia and South…
Phys.org
Cloud over Mount Rainier stirs panic after people mistake it for sign of eruption
An alarming video of what appeared to be volcanic activity at Mount Rainier left people wondering if the volcano would erupt. But Washington officials quickly took to Twitter to explain what was actually happening. A video, first posted at 9:43 a.m. on Wednesday by a KOMO meteorologist, shows something billowing...
Rescuers scour Florida's flooded disaster zone amid massive power outages as Ian continues its ruinous crawl
Rescuers have been pulling people from roofs as they work to respond to hundreds of calls for help since Ian -- now a tropical storm marching across Florida -- slammed the state's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane, its surge trapping residents and its monstrous winds and flooding rains leaving millions without power and many without drinkable water.
Hurricane Ian Leaves More Than 2 Million Without Power; Storm Surges Break Records
At least two deaths are likely linked to the storm, which made landfall as a Category 4 beast and lumbered northward as a still-powerful tropical storm.
