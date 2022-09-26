ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Four arrested after Chuck E. Cheese fight that ended with a gun

By Stephanie Raymond
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

Three women and a man are facing charges following a fight and shooting at a Chuck E. Cheese.

The incident happened Saturday when deputies received multiple calls about shots fired near the pizza restaurant in Brandon, Florida, just outside of Tampa.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office , the incident began as an altercation inside the restaurant. Things escalated as a private security guard was relocating the crowd involved outside into the parking lot.

"While the relocation was taking place, a woman brandished a firearm inside the vestibule of Chuck E. Cheese," police said. "The security guard then attempted to remove the firearm from her possession."

At some point, another woman picked up the gun and shot at least one round into the air, police said. No shooting victims were located.

It's not clear what led to the altercation. An investigation is ongoing.

While the altercation was taking place, a car also crashed into the restaurant. Two women, a child and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"I am grateful that nobody was seriously injured as a result of this incident," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Thanks to the swift and considerable response from our deputies, we have been able to quickly track down those responsible and take them into custody."

