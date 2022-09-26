TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (September 26-October 2): ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ ‘SNL’ & More

Read full article on original website
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
‘SNL’: Lorne Michaels On Major Cast Shakeup & Future Of ‘Weekend Update’
Lorne Michaels is gearing up for a transitional season of Saturday Night Live after a massive cast shakeup ahead of Season 48. The NBC sketch comedy series lost a total of 8 cast members and Michaels is talking about how that came about. “We got to a point where we had a lot of people, and people weren’t getting enough playing time,” he told the New York Times in an interview. “The way the series has survived is by that level of renewal. The price of success is that people go off and do other things; their primary obligation is to their...
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
tvinsider.com
‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series Debuts Sinister New Trailer & Premiere Date (VIDEO)
Following a campy teaser featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Netflix revealed a new official trailer for its upcoming limited series by Ryan Murphy, The Watcher. Announced alongside the footage at the streaming service’s virtual fan event TADUM was the key art and official release date of October 13. “After the Brannock...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Red Carpet Debut With a Big Bang at 2022 Emmy Awards
The flight attendant has arrived—and she isn't flying solo. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple. For the Sep. 12 event, Kaley sported a pink high-low...
ETOnline.com
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
Collider
HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
TVGuide.com
Fall 2022 TV Premiere Schedule for New and Returning Shows
Here's when your favorite shows are coming back on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW. The 2022 fall TV season has officially begun, ushering in season premieres for a host of your favorite returning shows, and series premieres for some intriguing new titles that could become your next favorites. The big five broadcast networks began rolling out their fall TV lineups last week, but there are still plenty of shows yet to make their debut.
Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson & Whoopi Goldberg Board Tony Goldwyn-Directed ‘Inappropriate Behavior’
Tony Goldwyn has set an all-star cast for his newest feature Inappropriate Behavior, with two-time Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (Blonde), two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro (The Comeback Trail), two-time Emmy nom Rose Byrne (Physical), Oscar nom Vera Farmiga (Five Days at Memorial), three-time Emmy nominee Rainn Wilson (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg (Till) and William Fitzgerald signing on for roles.
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
TVLine Items: Katja Herbers' Peacock Gig, La Brea Season 2 Casting and More
Evil‘s Katja Herbers is taking a breather from demons to fight A.I. The actress has joined GLOW vet Betty Gilpin in Peacock’s upcoming drama Mrs. Davis, from co-writers/executive producers Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) and Tara Hernandez (Young Sheldon), our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) and Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man) have boarded the series, which also stars Jake McDorman, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin and Margo Martindale. Mrs. Davis is described as “an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions,” with Gilpin starring as “a nun who goes...
CNET
HBO's 'The Last of Us': Watch the First Full Trailer
We just got a one-and-a-half-minute trailer for The Last of Us, the HBO series based on the acclaimed video game. Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge, Nick Offerman and more appear in the clip, which reveals more of the upcoming series' postapocalyptic setting. It also offers a gruesome look at the infected.
Taika Waititi taps Friends alum Lisa Kudrow to star in new Apple TV series Time Bandits
The series is based on the Terry Gilliam-directed film
Review: 'Hocus Pocus 2' will put a funny-scary spell on you
Lock up your children -- the witches are back in "Hocus Pocus 2!"
ComicBook
First Look at Bob Odenkirk's New AMC Series Straight Man
Following the conclusion of Better Call Saul, AMC has released the first official photos from Primetime Emmy nominee Bob Odenkirk's new TV series with the cable network, Straight Man. Previously given a series order by the network ahead of Better Call Saul's finale, the show is set to arrive next year. When announcing it AMC described the series as a "mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt." Check out the first photos below.
Lisa Kudrow has been cast in a remake of the 1981 film Time Bandits about a boy who discovers a time-traveling portal with Taika Waititi as director
Lisa Kudrow has a new show lined up. The beauty will star in Taika Waititi's Apple TV+ series Time Bandits, Deadline reported on Wednesday. The 59-year-old Friends actress will play a character named Penelope in the show. The comedienne joins a cast which already boasts Kal-El Tuck from Unseeing Evil,...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
