Texas Tech slapped with $50k fine for field rushing incident at UT game

By Samantha Jarpe
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University was reprimanded and fined $50,000 after fans rushed the field at the Jones AT&T Stadium after Saturday’s win against the University of Texas, according to a release by the Big 12.

“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a release Monday.

Fans were seen rushing the field after Texas Tech won 37-34 in overtime.

“The Texas Tech Department of Athletics has a written event management policy that, while well thought out, was unsuccessful in ensuring the safety and security of all visiting team student-athletes, officials, coaches and staff,” Yormark said. “There is zero tolerance for any act that compromises the safety of game participants, and it is of utmost importance that home game management provide adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators.”

Texas Tech Athletics said Sunday evening that Texas Tech Police were searching for a fan that pushed a UT player after the game.

A video was posted to Twitter showing the incident.

“This behavior is unacceptable,” Texas Tech Athletics said.

Read the full release by Big 12 below:

In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas.

“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The Texas Tech Department of Athletics has a written event management policy that, while well thought out, was unsuccessful in ensuring the safety and security of all visiting team student-athletes, officials, coaches and staff. There is zero tolerance for any act that compromises the safety of game participants, and it is of utmost importance that home game management provide adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators.”

