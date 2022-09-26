Chiefs broadcaster Art Hains diagnosed with West Nile Virus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Longtime Kansas City Chiefs and Missouri State University broadcaster remains hospitalized in critical condition a week after suddenly becoming ill.

Doctors first believed 66-year-old Art Hains was suffering from an immune system disorder that caused him to lose feeling in his legs and develop difficulty breathing.

Medical experts have since said they believe West Nile Virus is to blame for Hains’ symptoms, according to Chiefs Radio Network Co-Host Dan Israel. He said Hains’ autoimmune issues are adding to the difficulty of diagnosing and treating him.

West Nile Virus is spread by mosquitoes and can cause serious illness. It can also be deadly.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Hains’ family is working with a Springfield hospital to transfer him to a specialized research hospital in the Kansas City area.

While Chiefs fans would recognize Hains’ voice from radio broadcasts since 2008, he’s been broadcasting sports much longer. He’s called games for Missouri State for more than 40 years. He also hosted sports radio shows for decades in Springfield.

