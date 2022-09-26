Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
NYSE FANG Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bullish momentum. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 4,891.35, 2.61% up since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG Range. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.51% up from its trailing 24 hours...
via.news
Platinum Futures Bearish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:50 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, Platinum (PL) is at $860.20 and 1.14% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 215, 99.99% below its average volume of 13543203096.17. Platinum Range.
via.news
BlackBerry Stock Bearish Momentum With A 20% Slide In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) dropped by a staggering 20.07% in 14 days from $6.03 to $4.82 at 11:40 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 1.82% to $13,581.83, following the last session’s upward trend. BlackBerry’s last close...
via.news
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 20:50 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, Palladium (PA) is at $2,143.00 and 1.2% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 16, 99.99% below its average volume of 6284541382.46. Palladium Range.
IN THIS ARTICLE
via.news
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.76% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) is currently on bearish momentum. At 17:08 EST on Thursday, 29 September, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is at 1.0190, 0.7596% down since the last session’s close. USD/EUR (USDEUR) Range. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.76% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.03...
via.news
Plug Power Stock Bearish Momentum With A 8% Drop So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 8.03% to $20.69 at 14:00 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.3% to $10,686.99, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a very down trend trading session today.
via.news
NYSE FANG Is 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 29 September, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 4,771.89, 2.88% down since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG Range. Regarding NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.98% up from its trailing 24 hours...
via.news
Globalstar Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8% Jump So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Globalstar (NYSE: GSAT) jumped 8.1% to $1.70 at 14:59 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 1.75% to $13,779.13, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
via.news
10x Genomics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8.02% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with 10x Genomics rising 8.02% to $31.66 on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 2.05% to $11,051.64, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. 10x Genomics’s...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is currently on bullish momentum. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is at 6,988.30, 6.58% up since the last session’s close. S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Range. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s daily highs and lows,...
via.news
CBOE Rises By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 30 September, CBOE (VIX) is at 31.20, 3.38% up since the last session’s close. When the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) rises, it means that investors are increasingly concerned about market volatility. This index is calculated based on changes in the price of S&P 500 options. When the VIX rises, it indicates a greater level of market uncertainty, while when it drops, it signals less market anxiety. This is useful information for investors because it allows them to profit from a decrease in volatility.
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 30 September, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is at 12,039.34, 6.2% down since the last session’s close. DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Range. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.49% up from its trailing 30 days...
via.news
Kinross Gold Stock Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Kinross Gold (KGC) jumping 7.32% to $3.52 on Wednesday while NYSE rose 2.15% to $13,833.18. Kinross Gold’s last close was $3.28, 54% below its 52-week high of $7.13. About Kinross Gold. Kinross Gold Corporation and its affiliates are involved in...
via.news
U.S. Gold Corp Stock Was 7.24% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with U.S. Gold Corp jumping 7.24% to $3.86 on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ rose 2.05% to $11,051.64, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. U.S....
via.news
Kinross Gold Stock 5.01% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Kinross Gold jumping 5.01% to $3.77 on Friday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE dropped 1% to $13,472.18, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. Kinross Gold’s...
via.news
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 6.29% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) rising 6.29% to $14.86 on Friday while NASDAQ slid 1.51% to $10,575.62. Arcturus Therapeutics’s last close was $13.98, 72.9% under its 52-week high of $51.58. About Arcturus Therapeutics. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is an RNA medicines firm...
via.news
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Bearish Momentum With A 11% Drop So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) dropped by a staggering 11.61% to $38.57 at 14:14 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.1% to $13,594.44, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Gevo Stock Bearish By 27% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) slid by a staggering 27.62% in 30 days from $3.16 to $2.29 at 14:56 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.26% to $10,709.22, following the last session’s downward trend. Gevo’s last close was $2.28,...
via.news
Nikola Stock Falls By 32% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) slid by a staggering 32.22% in 30 days from $5.39 to $3.65 at 12:46 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 2.62% to $10,762.24, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Nikola’s...
via.news
Southwestern Energy Stock Bullish Momentum With A 5.21% Rise On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Southwestern Energy (SWN) jumping 5.21% to $6.36 on Wednesday while NYSE jumped 2.15% to $13,833.18. Southwestern Energy’s last close was $6.05, 38.7% under its 52-week high of $9.87. About Southwestern Energy. Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in...
Comments / 0