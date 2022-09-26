(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 30 September, CBOE (VIX) is at 31.20, 3.38% up since the last session’s close. When the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) rises, it means that investors are increasingly concerned about market volatility. This index is calculated based on changes in the price of S&P 500 options. When the VIX rises, it indicates a greater level of market uncertainty, while when it drops, it signals less market anxiety. This is useful information for investors because it allows them to profit from a decrease in volatility.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO