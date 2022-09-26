Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Platinum Futures Bearish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:50 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, Platinum (PL) is at $860.20 and 1.14% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 215, 99.99% below its average volume of 13543203096.17. Platinum Range.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 29 September, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is at 10,730.80, 2.9% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 609355511, 90.42% below its average volume of 6361650332.19.
via.news
Silver Futures Bearish Momentum With A 1% Fall In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 02:50 EST on Thursday, 29 September, Silver (SI) is at $18.64 and 1.3% down since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 8026, 99.99% below its average volume of 17047026319.46. Silver Range. Regarding...
via.news
Cocoa Futures Over 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 05:50 EST on Thursday, 29 September, Cocoa (CC) is at $2,316.00 and 1.49% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 2815, 99.98% below its average volume of 18528750.36. Cocoa Range. Concerning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 30 September, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is at 12,039.34, 6.2% down since the last session’s close. DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Range. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.49% up from its trailing 30 days...
via.news
NYSE FANG Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bullish momentum. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 4,891.35, 2.61% up since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG Range. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.51% up from its trailing 24 hours...
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Went Down By Over 28% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) fell by a staggering 28.97% in 30 days from $5.8 to $4.12 at 11:41 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 2.76% to $10,746.54, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
CBOE Jumps By 7% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:11 EST on Thursday, 29 September, CBOE (VIX) is at 32.36, 7.22% up since the last session’s close. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 7.76% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $30.03 and 7.22% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $34.88.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is currently on bullish momentum. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is at 6,988.30, 6.58% up since the last session’s close. S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Range. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s daily highs and lows,...
via.news
Carnival Stock Went Down By Over 22% As Session Comes To An End On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) slid by a staggering 22.06% to $7.14 at 15:09 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.1% to $13,594.44, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Caesars Entertainment Stock Over 25% Down In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) slid by a staggering 25.99% in 14 days from $46.14 to $34.15 at 15:04 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,986.16, following the last session’s upward trend. Caesars Entertainment’s...
via.news
Antero Resources Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) dropped by a staggering 22.24% in 14 days from $39.87 to $31.00 at 16:15 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is jumping 1.97% to $13,808.65, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. Antero Resources’s...
via.news
NYSE Composite Bearish Momentum With A 7% Slide In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:08 EST on Friday, 30 September, NYSE Composite (NYA) is at 13,644.08, 7.82% down since the last session’s close. NYSE Composite Range. Concerning NYSE Composite’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.31% up from its trailing 30 days...
via.news
Groupon Already 4% Up, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Groupon‘s pre-market value is already 4.23% up. Groupon’s last close was $8.74, 71.94% under its 52-week high of $31.15. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Groupon (GRPN) dropping 4.06% to $8.74. NASDAQ slid 2.84% to $10,737.51,...
via.news
Globalstar Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8% Jump So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Globalstar (NYSE: GSAT) jumped 8.1% to $1.70 at 14:59 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 1.75% to $13,779.13, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Groupon Stock Over 8% Down On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) slid 8.52% to $7.99 at 16:11 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.54% to $10,679.47, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
via.news
Shopify Stock Bearish Momentum With A 8% Slide So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) fell 8.23% to $26.83 at 13:22 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is sliding 1.32% to $13,651.07, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today. Shopify’s...
via.news
StoneCo Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8% Jump As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) rose 8.68% to $9.89 at 15:25 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,986.16, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Kinross Gold Stock 5.01% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Kinross Gold jumping 5.01% to $3.77 on Friday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE dropped 1% to $13,472.18, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. Kinross Gold’s...
via.news
U.S. Gold Corp Stock Over 8% Up As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of U.S. Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) jumped 8.76% to $3.91 at 15:52 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 2.05% to $11,051.01, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around up trend exchanging session today.
Comments / 0