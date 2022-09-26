Watch Mdou Moctar shred with Gina Gleason, Richard Fortus, Marc Ribot and Lee Ranaldo in the first ever D’Addario Extended Play jam

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Nancy Wilson perform Barracuda with Foo Fighters, Pink and Jon Theodore at second Taylor Hawkins tribute event
Wilson had previously performed Barracuda virtually with Taylor Hawkins as part of a lockdown cover in 2020. The second of two Taylor Hawkins tribute shows took place last night at LA’s Kia Forum, and featured 53 emotional musical performances dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away suddenly earlier this year.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen nails Panama at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert – after promising he'd never play the track live
The multi-instrumentalist and Mammoth WVH mastermind pokes fun at himself in a new social media post, saying that he'll instead never play the track “twice”. After performing dead-on versions of two classic Van Halen tracks at the first Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute show earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen appeared at the second last night at LA’s Kia Forum to once again honor Hawkins as well as his own late father, Eddie Van Halen.
Guitar World Magazine
How the Gretsch 6128 Duo Jet took flight and became the go-to electric for the likes of George Harrison, Cliff Gallup and Bo Diddley
Back in the early 1950s, the concept of a solidbody electric guitar was beginning to catch on. Throughout the '30s and '40s, it was the finely crafted hollowbody archtops from the likes of Gibson and Epiphone that ruled the electric roost, but that began to change when Californian upstart Fender started making waves in the guitar world.
Guitar World Magazine
Nandi Bushell ushers in the next era of her musical journey with new original single, The Shadows
The reflective track – written for her father – is the first single to be lifted from the internet star’s first-ever solo EP, which will arrive in the near future. Over the years, Nandi Bushell has amassed quite the fanbase, thanks to her comprehensive collection of flawless covers and high-profile on-stage link-ups.
Guitar World Magazine
Sammy Hagar issues fresh call for Eddie Van Halen tribute show
The former Van Halen vocalist suggested it could be organized in a similar vein to the recent Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, which he dubbed “one of the greatest events in rock history”. Talk of the now-shelved, much-discussed Eddie Van Halen tribute show – news of which first broke to...
Guitar World Magazine
Sammy Hagar praises Red Hot Chili Peppers' "soulful" Eddie Van Halen tribute song
Eddie, the latest single from the band's forthcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen, was also commented on positively by Wolfgang Van Halen. Last Friday (September 23), Red Hot Chili Peppers released Eddie, an emotional tribute to Eddie Van Halen that doubled as the latest single from their forthcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen.
Guitar World Magazine
Victory partners with Adrian Thorpe of ThorpyFX to repackage its revered tube amp tones into all-new V1 stompbox series
Over the years, boutique British amp builder Victory has assembled a remarkably well-received collection of tube amps and pedal amps, which have become synonymous with exceptional tone. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in...
Guitar World Magazine
Dead Cross are auctioning two custom Fender Player Series Lead III guitars to raise money for suicide prevention
Hardcore band and supergroup Dead Cross will auction off two custom Fender guitars in aid of suicide prevention and reproductive rights charities. The two Fender Player Lead III instruments come in black and beige and feature custom Dead Cross decals, courtesy of The Black Moon Design (who’s previous clients include Dead Cross’ label Ipecac Records, alongside Bad Religion and The Locust).
Guitar World Magazine
PRS announces its entry into the effects pedal world with three all-new stompboxes
Horsemeat, Mary Cries and Wind Through The Trees were inspired by Paul Reed Smith's personal pedal builds. After cementing its reputation as one of the finest electric guitar, acoustic guitar and guitar amp manufacturers of the modern age, PRS has now set its sights on becoming a commanding force in the world of effects pedals.
Guitar World Magazine
15 reclusive guitar greats who went off the grid
From once-in-a-generation talents to hair metal heavy hitters, here are some of the biggest unsung heroes of the guitar world whose time in the spotlight was all too brief. Over the decades, droves of unassuming six-stringers have ascended to heights once thought impossible. Once steeped in limelight, these guitar heroes...
Guitar World Magazine
From avant-jazz mini-symphonies to cabaret-tinged stadium-rock: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Close out September with the best in new guitar-driven music from Polyphia and Steve Vai, Drowning Pool, Paramore, Jakub Zytecki, Arctic Monkeys, Disturbed, Eliza McLamb, Djo and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we...
Guitar World Magazine
Dave Mustaine wants to write new music with James Hetfield: “There is a pretty good possibility of it happening”
The Megadeth maestro says he's been secretly harboring hopes that a link-up with Metallica will become a reality. Though the pair have had a notoriously fractious relationship over the years, it looks as though Dave Mustaine and James Hetfield have buried the hatchet. Only recently, Mustaine expressed his “love” for...
Guitar World Magazine
Joanne Shaw Taylor premieres mournful new song, Fade Away, from forthcoming Joe Bonamassa, Josh Smith-produced album
Earlier this month, blues guitar titan Joanne Shaw Taylor announced Nobody's Fool, a new album produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith. At the time, we heard its first single, the soulful Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise), and now, Taylor has released another preview of the album, the moving Fade Away.
Guitar World Magazine
D’Angelico enters the baritone guitar market for the first time ever with two luxurious new models
Deluxe SS Baritone and Deluxe Atlantic Baritone models mark the first time the storied brand has dipped its toes into long-scale waters. It may come as a surprise to some that electric guitar and acoustic guitar specialist D’Angelico has never produced a baritone guitar in its entire history. That’s...
Guitar World Magazine
Lzzy Hale: “When you get your first Gibson, it feels almost like it could play itself because there’s some kind of intangible magic”
Hale talks cult guitars, her identity crisis, the darkness behind new album, Back From The Dead – and the drinking session that inspired her purist-baiting signature Gibson Explorerbird. Like all the best brainwaves, Lzzy Hale’s new signature guitar started with a drinking session. It was NAMM 2020, and while...
Guitar World Magazine
Scarlett Johansson and Kelly Clarkson flex their guitar knowledge in superb new talk show game Catch a Riff of This
The Academy Award-nominated actress battled it out against the premier American Idol champ to determine who was stronger in the way of the riff. Unless Cara Delevingne turns up playing guitar behind her head, the six-string highlight of most talk shows is usually the musical performance. Whether it's Nita Strauss shredding with Demi Lovato on Jimmy Kimmel or Chris Stapleton on Jimmy Fallon, such shows usually bring a fair share of guitar action.
Guitar World Magazine
Taylor revamps two 500 Series acoustics with an all-new tonewood: Urban Ironbark
The responsibly sourced wood – described by Taylor as “highly dynamic” with “piano-like fidelity” – comes from red ironbark trees located in urban areas nearing the end of their natural lifecycle. Taylor has revamped its 500 Series of acoustic guitars, outfitting two models with...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch an all-star lineup including Dave Grohl, Kim Thayil and Taylor Momsen cover Soundgarden classics at LA’s Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear and Matt Cameron also featured on roof-raising versions of The Day I Tried to Live and Black Hole Sun. The Los Angeles tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins took place at the city’s Kia Forum last night (September 27), and the six-hour all-star show featured a raft of highlights, including a partial Soundgarden reunion.
Guitar World Magazine
Nick Zinner on the return of Yeah Yeah Yeahs: ditching amps, embracing EBow and his early love of Eddie Van Halen
The NYC garage-punk institution are back on grand, sweeping form with Cool It Down, their first album in nearly a decade – although their guitarist is still keeping his metal chops up with a thrash side-project or two…. A nearly 10-year gap sits between Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Mosquito full-length...
Guitar World Magazine
5 classic YouTube guitar videos that will make you nostalgic
YouTube has become one of the most viable ways to gain a following as a guitarist, and these videos helped pave the way. With billions of users as of 2022, YouTube is the biggest video-sharing platform in the world bar none. And with such a vast audience to tap into, it has helped launch the careers and creative journeys of countless guitarists, from the likes of Music Is Win's Tyler Larson and teacher extraordinaire Justin Sandercoe to newer, meme-savvy names like Nik Nocturnal and Bradley Hall.
