ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Mdou Moctar shred with Gina Gleason, Richard Fortus, Marc Ribot and Lee Ranaldo in the first ever D’Addario Extended Play jam

By Matt Owen
Guitar World Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Nancy Wilson perform Barracuda with Foo Fighters, Pink and Jon Theodore at second Taylor Hawkins tribute event

Wilson had previously performed Barracuda virtually with Taylor Hawkins as part of a lockdown cover in 2020. The second of two Taylor Hawkins tribute shows took place last night at LA’s Kia Forum, and featured 53 emotional musical performances dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away suddenly earlier this year.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen nails Panama at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert – after promising he'd never play the track live

The multi-instrumentalist and Mammoth WVH mastermind pokes fun at himself in a new social media post, saying that he'll instead never play the track “twice”. After performing dead-on versions of two classic Van Halen tracks at the first Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute show earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen appeared at the second last night at LA’s Kia Forum to once again honor Hawkins as well as his own late father, Eddie Van Halen.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

How the Gretsch 6128 Duo Jet took flight and became the go-to electric for the likes of George Harrison, Cliff Gallup and Bo Diddley

Back in the early 1950s, the concept of a solidbody electric guitar was beginning to catch on. Throughout the '30s and '40s, it was the finely crafted hollowbody archtops from the likes of Gibson and Epiphone that ruled the electric roost, but that began to change when Californian upstart Fender started making waves in the guitar world.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Ranaldo
Person
Marc Ribot
Person
Richard Fortus
Guitar World Magazine

Sammy Hagar issues fresh call for Eddie Van Halen tribute show

The former Van Halen vocalist suggested it could be organized in a similar vein to the recent Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, which he dubbed “one of the greatest events in rock history”. Talk of the now-shelved, much-discussed Eddie Van Halen tribute show – news of which first broke to...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Sammy Hagar praises Red Hot Chili Peppers' "soulful" Eddie Van Halen tribute song

Eddie, the latest single from the band's forthcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen, was also commented on positively by Wolfgang Van Halen. Last Friday (September 23), Red Hot Chili Peppers released Eddie, an emotional tribute to Eddie Van Halen that doubled as the latest single from their forthcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Dead Cross are auctioning two custom Fender Player Series Lead III guitars to raise money for suicide prevention

Hardcore band and supergroup Dead Cross will auction off two custom Fender guitars in aid of suicide prevention and reproductive rights charities. The two Fender Player Lead III instruments come in black and beige and feature custom Dead Cross decals, courtesy of The Black Moon Design (who’s previous clients include Dead Cross’ label Ipecac Records, alongside Bad Religion and The Locust).
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tuareg Virtuoso#Guitar World
Guitar World Magazine

PRS announces its entry into the effects pedal world with three all-new stompboxes

Horsemeat, Mary Cries and Wind Through The Trees were inspired by Paul Reed Smith's personal pedal builds. After cementing its reputation as one of the finest electric guitar, acoustic guitar and guitar amp manufacturers of the modern age, PRS has now set its sights on becoming a commanding force in the world of effects pedals.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

15 reclusive guitar greats who went off the grid

From once-in-a-generation talents to hair metal heavy hitters, here are some of the biggest unsung heroes of the guitar world whose time in the spotlight was all too brief. Over the decades, droves of unassuming six-stringers have ascended to heights once thought impossible. Once steeped in limelight, these guitar heroes...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar World Magazine

Lzzy Hale: “When you get your first Gibson, it feels almost like it could play itself because there’s some kind of intangible magic”

Hale talks cult guitars, her identity crisis, the darkness behind new album, Back From The Dead – and the drinking session that inspired her purist-baiting signature Gibson Explorerbird. Like all the best brainwaves, Lzzy Hale’s new signature guitar started with a drinking session. It was NAMM 2020, and while...
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Scarlett Johansson and Kelly Clarkson flex their guitar knowledge in superb new talk show game Catch a Riff of This

The Academy Award-nominated actress battled it out against the premier American Idol champ to determine who was stronger in the way of the riff. Unless Cara Delevingne turns up playing guitar behind her head, the six-string highlight of most talk shows is usually the musical performance. Whether it's Nita Strauss shredding with Demi Lovato on Jimmy Kimmel or Chris Stapleton on Jimmy Fallon, such shows usually bring a fair share of guitar action.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Taylor revamps two 500 Series acoustics with an all-new tonewood: Urban Ironbark

The responsibly sourced wood – described by Taylor as “highly dynamic” with “piano-like fidelity” – comes from red ironbark trees located in urban areas nearing the end of their natural lifecycle. Taylor has revamped its 500 Series of acoustic guitars, outfitting two models with...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch an all-star lineup including Dave Grohl, Kim Thayil and Taylor Momsen cover Soundgarden classics at LA’s Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear and Matt Cameron also featured on roof-raising versions of The Day I Tried to Live and Black Hole Sun. The Los Angeles tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins took place at the city’s Kia Forum last night (September 27), and the six-hour all-star show featured a raft of highlights, including a partial Soundgarden reunion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Guitar World Magazine

5 classic YouTube guitar videos that will make you nostalgic

YouTube has become one of the most viable ways to gain a following as a guitarist, and these videos helped pave the way. With billions of users as of 2022, YouTube is the biggest video-sharing platform in the world bar none. And with such a vast audience to tap into, it has helped launch the careers and creative journeys of countless guitarists, from the likes of Music Is Win's Tyler Larson and teacher extraordinaire Justin Sandercoe to newer, meme-savvy names like Nik Nocturnal and Bradley Hall.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy