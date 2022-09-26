Read full article on original website
ICOE Foundation for Education to Host Second Annual Autumn & the Arts Fundraiser
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Foundation for Education will host its second annual Autumn & the Arts fundraiser to help support its scholarship program and art initiatives on October 6, 2022, and students from around the county are preparing for the event, according to a press release from the Imperial County Office of Education.
Community Rosary comes back to El Centro for second annual event
EL CENTRO — Our Lady of the Valley (OLOV) Catholic parish will be holding a second annual Community Rosary on Thursday, October 6, as a vigil celebration for the Catholic Feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary. The Community Rosary is a public recitation of Christian prayer for...
Heber Elementary School District partners with Hazel Health
HEBER — Heber Elementary School District has taken a step toward helping solve the access to healthcare issue that has plagued rural communities like the Imperial Valley for decades. Through a partnership with Hazel Health, the nation’s largest telehealth provider for children, Heber school’s will be providing its nearly 1,200 students access to free pediatric telehealth and mental health services, according to a press release from the District.
SDSU-IV gallery shows COVID-related art, hopes to showcase more local artists
CALEXICO — The John H. Steppling Art Gallery of San Diego State University Imperial Valley campus hosted an exhibition on September 22 put together by the Calexico Arts Council, the California Arts Council, and SDSU-IV by two local artists and one from Los Angeles. The “Documenting Life During the...
Calexico residents concern over New River
The community of Calexico have had concerns about the New River for many years and an environmental teacher hopes her project will help the community. The post Calexico residents concern over New River appeared first on KYMA.
Three-vehicle collision in Somerton
A three-vehicle collision occurred on the intersection of Avenue D and Highway 95 in Somerton. The post Three-vehicle collision in Somerton appeared first on KYMA.
Shredding event for El Centro residents
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro is hosting a shredding event for the community on Saturday, October 1. This shredding event is for El Centro residents only and will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The community can shred their personal documents, prevent...
Kay Displaces Tenants of Low-Income Housing
IMPERIAL — In the wake of Tropical Storm Kay, residents of a city-owned low-income apartment complex in Imperial were forced to temporarily relocate as water damage to the roof caused about $180,000 worth of damages. Tropical Storm Kay arrived Sept. 9, dropping 1.25 inches of rain in El Centro,...
KPBS
Imperial County’s use of psychiatric holds appears to violate state law
Imperial County officials routinely keep people on psychiatric holds for longer than 72 hours, often in ill-equipped facilities and without a formal hearing that’s required by law, an inewsource investigation found. Data shows the county has continued to record dozens of such cases each year despite consultants warning officials...
Imperial County needing election heroes
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters is asking the community for 'Election Heroes' to help run elections in different areas that will also include pay. The post Imperial County needing election heroes appeared first on KYMA.
Transient Killed in Stabbing Outside Calexico’s Donut Ave.
CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
NTSB: Train crash that killed two workers near Mecca caused $1.2M in damage, cause still undetermined
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The collision that killed two Union Pacific employees earlier this month east of Mecca happened when the train slammed into 92 empty railcars that had been stored on a side track for nine months, investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its preliminary report that the Sept. 8 derailment caused roughly $1.2 The post NTSB: Train crash that killed two workers near Mecca caused $1.2M in damage, cause still undetermined appeared first on KESQ.
Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County
YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail
The 21-year-old Yuma man accused of shooting and killing a man in Winterhaven will be released from the Imperial County Jail today according to the District Attorney's office. The post Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail appeared first on KYMA.
Election heroes needed, says County Registrar of Voters
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Elections in Imperial County are not possible without election workers, that’s why the Imperial County Registrar of Voters needs more Election Heroes, according to a press release. By serving as an election worker, you can help run elections in your community and be paid for...
Migrant shelter in San Luis, Mexico asks for donations
SAN LUIS R.C., Mex. (KYMA, KECY) - A migrant shelter in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico continues requesting food donations as the number of migrants and homeless people needing help goes up. They say about 125 people come every day asking for food. That includes about 100 homeless people along...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 22-26
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26. 9:51 a.m.: A West Shores High School student stated he had weapons and threatened to shoot up his school. 10:29 p.m.: Two people were seen breaking...
Minor Arrested for Threat of Violence at Southwest High
EL CENTRO — An unidentified juvenile was arrested by El Centro police for allegedly posting on social media a threat of violence at Southwest High School the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 29. The alleged threat was made at about 7:40 a.m. Thursday, shared by students and subsequently reported to...
Winterhaven Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured
WINTERHAVEN — A 22-year-old Yuma man is being held in Imperial County jail on murder, attempted murder and several other related counts in the shootings of two men in Winterhaven on Saturday evening, Sept. 24, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jesus Galindo Sr., 41, of Winterhaven died from...
Video Shows Second Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of Calexico Transient
CALEXICO — Police are on the lookout for a second suspect caught on video fleeing the scene of a fatal stabbing of a 38-year-old transient in Calexico on Saturday morning, Sept. 24, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to Calexico police. The transient male, identified as Martin...
