Seeley, CA

thedesertreview.com

Community Rosary comes back to El Centro for second annual event

EL CENTRO — Our Lady of the Valley (OLOV) Catholic parish will be holding a second annual Community Rosary on Thursday, October 6, as a vigil celebration for the Catholic Feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary. The Community Rosary is a public recitation of Christian prayer for...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Heber Elementary School District partners with Hazel Health

HEBER — Heber Elementary School District has taken a step toward helping solve the access to healthcare issue that has plagued rural communities like the Imperial Valley for decades. Through a partnership with Hazel Health, the nation’s largest telehealth provider for children, Heber school’s will be providing its nearly 1,200 students access to free pediatric telehealth and mental health services, according to a press release from the District.
HEBER, CA
kyma.com

Shredding event for El Centro residents

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro is hosting a shredding event for the community on Saturday, October 1. This shredding event is for El Centro residents only and will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The community can shred their personal documents, prevent...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Kay Displaces Tenants of Low-Income Housing

IMPERIAL — In the wake of Tropical Storm Kay, residents of a city-owned low-income apartment complex in Imperial were forced to temporarily relocate as water damage to the roof caused about $180,000 worth of damages. Tropical Storm Kay arrived Sept. 9, dropping 1.25 inches of rain in El Centro,...
IMPERIAL, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Transient Killed in Stabbing Outside Calexico’s Donut Ave.

CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
CALEXICO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

NTSB: Train crash that killed two workers near Mecca caused $1.2M in damage, cause still undetermined

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The collision that killed two Union Pacific employees earlier this month east of Mecca happened when the train slammed into 92 empty railcars that had been stored on a side track for nine months, investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its preliminary report that the Sept. 8 derailment caused roughly $1.2 The post NTSB: Train crash that killed two workers near Mecca caused $1.2M in damage, cause still undetermined appeared first on KESQ.
MECCA, CA
ABC 15 News

Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County

YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Election heroes needed, says County Registrar of Voters

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Elections in Imperial County are not possible without election workers, that’s why the Imperial County Registrar of Voters needs more Election Heroes, according to a press release. By serving as an election worker, you can help run elections in your community and be paid for...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Migrant shelter in San Luis, Mexico asks for donations

SAN LUIS R.C., Mex. (KYMA, KECY) - A migrant shelter in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico continues requesting food donations as the number of migrants and homeless people needing help goes up. They say about 125 people come every day asking for food. That includes about 100 homeless people along...
SAN LUIS, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 22-26

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26. 9:51 a.m.: A West Shores High School student stated he had weapons and threatened to shoot up his school. 10:29 p.m.: Two people were seen breaking...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Minor Arrested for Threat of Violence at Southwest High

EL CENTRO — An unidentified juvenile was arrested by El Centro police for allegedly posting on social media a threat of violence at Southwest High School the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 29. The alleged threat was made at about 7:40 a.m. Thursday, shared by students and subsequently reported to...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Winterhaven Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

WINTERHAVEN — A 22-year-old Yuma man is being held in Imperial County jail on murder, attempted murder and several other related counts in the shootings of two men in Winterhaven on Saturday evening, Sept. 24, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jesus Galindo Sr., 41, of Winterhaven died from...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Video Shows Second Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of Calexico Transient

CALEXICO — Police are on the lookout for a second suspect caught on video fleeing the scene of a fatal stabbing of a 38-year-old transient in Calexico on Saturday morning, Sept. 24, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to Calexico police. The transient male, identified as Martin...
CALEXICO, CA

