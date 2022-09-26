Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police shooting Milwaukee's south side; body cam video from Aug. 11 incident
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released body camera video in a Community Briefing on Friday, Sept. 30 related to the police shooting that happened near 19th and Greenfield on Aug. 11. A Milwaukee police officer shot a man after Chief Jeffrey Norman said the man, who had a gun,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls police: Counterfeit bill used by man at Hobby Lobby
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say attempted to make a purchase using a counterfeit $100 bill at the Hobby Lobby on County Line Road. The man entered the Hobby Lobby on Tuesday, Sept. 20 – and attempted...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
40th and Custer shooting: Milwaukee woman accused, firing shots at car
MILWAUKEE - A 53-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a shooting incident that wounded another woman hear 40th and Custer. The accused is Angela Griffin – and she faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Criminal damage to property (less than $2,500) According to the...
Watch: Reckless driving outside Milwaukee school, police seek suspects
An investigation is underway after two vehicles were seen driving recklessly outside of the Milwaukee School of Languages.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; man gunned down at work, family seeks justice
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was gunned down at work – and his killer is on the run. The shooting happened at 9th and Atkinson last Friday, Sept. 23. Now, the victim's family is desperate for justice. It is hard for the family of Jameal Lee-Verlin to understand how...
16-year-old Milwaukee boy shot near 41st and Meinecke
A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot near 41st and Meinecke on Thursday. It happened shortly after 2 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
48th and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee man accused in woman's death
MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 48th and Chambers on Saturday, Sept. 24. The accused is Donnell Ragsdale. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a home near 48th and Chambers for a...
wtmj.com
16-year-old boy shot Thursday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE- A 16-year-old boy is recovering after police say he was shot near 41st and Meinecke on Thursday. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the boy was shot around 2 o’clock this afternoon. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made as police continue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; man dead near 24th and Ruby
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 27 near 24th Street and Ruby Avenue. It happened around 8:40 p.m. A 33-year-old man died as a result of his injuries at the scene. A firearm has been recovered. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
wlip.com
Police Release The Names of Those Killed At Now Shuttered Kenosha Bar
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have released the names of the people shot and killed in Kenosha earlier this month. 33 year old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35 year old James Alexander-Hood of Racine were shot and killed outside of the now shuttered Las Margaritas bar on Roosevelt Road.
CBS 58
Sheboygan man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have identified the victim as Todd A. Hitsman. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police say. SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sheboygan police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday, Sept. 29 around 4:57p.m.
onfocus.news
Male Suspect Arrested in Furniture Scam
GREENFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A male suspect was taken into custody on 09-20-22 via Greenfield Police Department, following another attempted fraud to a business. On 08-24-22, Officers received a report that a male and female had entered Mall Furniture in Marshfield, WI and fraudulently purchased various furniture items. On...
seehafernews.com
Fight Outside Greenfield Department Store Erupts Into Gun Fire, 1 Man Shot
Authorities in Greenfield say a woman is being held after a physical fight outside a Meijer department store erupted into gunfire Wednesday. Police say the incident started when two men began arguing – one in his car and the other standing outside the store. When the fight turned physical...
One person shot outside Greenfield Meijer, suspect in custody
Greenfield Police said it's investigating after one person was shot outside a Meijer Wednesday morning.
Milwaukee man hit by a car, seriously injured
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a man was hit by a car Thursday morning.
communityjournal.net
Keep Milwaukee Police Officers Safe
Police officers have a vey, very tough job. When many people have a problem, they will call the police when there is no other obvious choice. Police tend to be the problem solvers for society in general. I remember my days as a police officer and some of the calls we were dispatched to. Family trouble calls would seem simple to most people but can be extremely dangerous. On one occasion we were dispatched to trouble with a subject battering his girlfriend. Once upon arrival we separated the man and woman with my partner and talking to each. The woman has obvious injuries to her face and appeared to have been in a fight with her boyfriend. The male denied hitting her and stated she fell against the wall as they were struggling with each other. The female also tried to downplay her injuries stating they were not on purpose.
WISN
94-year-old woman killed crossing street
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 94-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing Prospect Avenue. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the vehicle is a 40-year-old man who was turning from East Brady Street onto North Prospect Avenue. The driver of...
CBS 58
Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis reports to jail
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis has reported to jail. Lewis was sentenced in August to 30 days in custody following her conviction on two felonies. Lewis was removed from her post in July after a guilty plea. Prosecutors say she illegally took some $21,000 in campaign...
Four victims identified in string of weekend homicides in Milwaukee
The Medical Examiner provided information on four of the six homicides and Milwaukee Police provided details on all six incidents.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan Police: South Business Drive reopened to motorists
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has given an update regarding the crash on South Business Drive. According to officers, the road is open to motorists. No further details were provided. Sheboygan PD investigates crash, asks drivers to avoid S. Business Dr. THURSDAY, 9/29/2022, 6:15 p.m. SHEBOYGAN,...
