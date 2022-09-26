ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

40th and Custer shooting: Milwaukee woman accused, firing shots at car

MILWAUKEE - A 53-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a shooting incident that wounded another woman hear 40th and Custer. The accused is Angela Griffin – and she faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Criminal damage to property (less than $2,500) According to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

48th and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee man accused in woman's death

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 48th and Chambers on Saturday, Sept. 24. The accused is Donnell Ragsdale. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a home near 48th and Chambers for a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

16-year-old boy shot Thursday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE- A 16-year-old boy is recovering after police say he was shot near 41st and Meinecke on Thursday. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the boy was shot around 2 o’clock this afternoon. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made as police continue...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Cbs#Mpd#Nike
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; man dead near 24th and Ruby

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 27 near 24th Street and Ruby Avenue. It happened around 8:40 p.m. A 33-year-old man died as a result of his injuries at the scene. A firearm has been recovered. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Police Release The Names of Those Killed At Now Shuttered Kenosha Bar

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have released the names of the people shot and killed in Kenosha earlier this month. 33 year old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35 year old James Alexander-Hood of Racine were shot and killed outside of the now shuttered Las Margaritas bar on Roosevelt Road.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Sheboygan man dies in fatal motorcycle crash

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have identified the victim as Todd A. Hitsman. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police say. SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sheboygan police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday, Sept. 29 around 4:57p.m.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
onfocus.news

Male Suspect Arrested in Furniture Scam

GREENFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A male suspect was taken into custody on 09-20-22 via Greenfield Police Department, following another attempted fraud to a business. On 08-24-22, Officers received a report that a male and female had entered Mall Furniture in Marshfield, WI and fraudulently purchased various furniture items. On...
MARSHFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
communityjournal.net

Keep Milwaukee Police Officers Safe

Police officers have a vey, very tough job. When many people have a problem, they will call the police when there is no other obvious choice. Police tend to be the problem solvers for society in general. I remember my days as a police officer and some of the calls we were dispatched to. Family trouble calls would seem simple to most people but can be extremely dangerous. On one occasion we were dispatched to trouble with a subject battering his girlfriend. Once upon arrival we separated the man and woman with my partner and talking to each. The woman has obvious injuries to her face and appeared to have been in a fight with her boyfriend. The male denied hitting her and stated she fell against the wall as they were struggling with each other. The female also tried to downplay her injuries stating they were not on purpose.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

94-year-old woman killed crossing street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 94-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing Prospect Avenue. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the vehicle is a 40-year-old man who was turning from East Brady Street onto North Prospect Avenue. The driver of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis reports to jail

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis has reported to jail. Lewis was sentenced in August to 30 days in custody following her conviction on two felonies. Lewis was removed from her post in July after a guilty plea. Prosecutors say she illegally took some $21,000 in campaign...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan Police: South Business Drive reopened to motorists

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has given an update regarding the crash on South Business Drive. According to officers, the road is open to motorists. No further details were provided. Sheboygan PD investigates crash, asks drivers to avoid S. Business Dr. THURSDAY, 9/29/2022, 6:15 p.m. SHEBOYGAN,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy