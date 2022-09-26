(St. Paul, MN)--State health officials say there’s potential for a measles outbreak in Minnesota and are asking parents to make sure their children are vaccinated. The 13 cases in June are well over the annual average, and Department of Health Epidemiologist Supervisor Cynthia Kenyon says measles can be severe. She says it’s concerning that close to half of the 13 patients are hospitalized. Most of the cases are in the Twin Cities and came from travel to countries where measles is common.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO