Republican state senator blasts Gov. Evers over unsecure elections
(The Center Square) – As the clock ticks down toward Election Day, one out-going Republican state senator is accusing Gov. Tony Evers of making elections less secure. Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said in the Republican’s weekly radio address this week that the governor vetoed a slew of proposed laws that would have closed loopholes in Wisconsin’s election laws, and made the state’s electoral process more secure.
Ahead of razor thin elections, are Democrats overlooking rural Wisconsin?
The farm of Paul Buhr, a Democrat who lost an Assembly election in 2018. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) In 2012, Barack Obama carried 35 counties on his way to winning Wisconsin with nearly 53% of the vote against Mitt Romney. In 2020, Joe Biden carried 14 counties on his way to winning the state with 49.6% of the vote against former President Donald Trump.
Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday allowing California to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over a child that traveled to the state for transgender drugs or operations, stripping parents of their authority over their kids. "States across the country are passing laws to demonize the...
Rep. Brandtjen questions Elections Commission’s new Elections 101 lessons
(The Center Square) – One of the Republican lawmakers in Madison who continues to have questions for the Wisconsin Elections Commission isn’t impressed with the Commission’ new lessons for kids. The Elections Commission this week launched what it’s calling Election 101 lessons for high schoolers across Wisconsin....
Illinois Gov. Pritzker tops list of 10 largest donors to Minnesota candidates, PACs
In Minnesota politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $95.9 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 18, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $9.4 million, or 10 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Minnesota state-level candidates...
Ag secretary candidates split on carbon pipelines, future of ethanol
John Norwood (left) is challenging incumbent Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig (right) in this year's election. (Photos provided by the Naig and Norwood campaigns) The two candidates for Iowa secretary of agriculture split Friday on whether government should require unwilling landowners to allow carbon pipelines to cross their land. Democrat...
North Dakota projected to have $850 million in excess funds next session
(The Center Square) - Some North Dakota lawmakers may be experiencing deja vu as the 2023 session is looking a lot like the 2013 session, according to a legislative budget analyst. Lawmakers will have an estimated $850 million in excess funds when they return to work in January, according to...
Illinois a top state for fishing, site says. Here's why, and where you should cast a line
BELLEVILLE — Anglers may find their favorite destination in Illinois, according to a recent listing that ranked the state as one of the best spots for fishing in the nation. Lawn Love released its 2022's Best and Worst States for Fishing Sept. 21, and Illinois secured a 12th place ranking due to affordability, number of catfish fishing clubs and other reasons.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (six, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-three) (eight, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five)
State health officials warn of possible measles outbreak
(St. Paul, MN)--State health officials say there’s potential for a measles outbreak in Minnesota and are asking parents to make sure their children are vaccinated. The 13 cases in June are well over the annual average, and Department of Health Epidemiologist Supervisor Cynthia Kenyon says measles can be severe. She says it’s concerning that close to half of the 13 patients are hospitalized. Most of the cases are in the Twin Cities and came from travel to countries where measles is common.
Medicare beneficiaries to see decrease in premiums next year
(Washington, DC)--Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is applauding news that Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums decrease in 2023. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that monthly premiums will drop from just over 170 dollars in 2022 to just under 165 next year. Craig says she led 30 of her colleagues in calling on CMS to revisit and reverse a significant hike in Medicare Part B premiums. The Second District Democrat says seniors will see their premiums decrease for the first time in a decade.
Rural "rush hour" underway in Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN)--Fall harvest is ramping up across Minnesota. MnDOT’s Anne Meyer says they want all motorists to be aware that there’s “some large, slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways” this time of year. Meyer says most farm equipment crashes and fatalities are distraction-related. She advises drivers to “watch for falling debris from farm equipment,” “slow down,” (and) “only pass that vehicle when it’s safe to do so.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:. (six, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-three)
Fall colors behind schedule this year
(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota’s fall colors are arriving behind schedule in 2022. The National Weather Service says the warm September temperatures are to blame. It’s not the warm days, but the lack of chill at night. W-C-C-O/T-V reports that peak fall color season in Minnesota typically starts in mid-September in the northern reaches of the state. The peak arrives in southern Minnesota in mid-October. As of this week, no significant areas of the state are reporting above 50-percent peak fall colors.
Weekly state high school football rankings
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points. Others receiving votes: None. CLASS 5A. 1. Mankato West (8) 4-0 89. 2. St. Thomas Academy (1) 4-0 79. 3. Elk River 4-0 71. 4. Mahtomedi 4-0...
