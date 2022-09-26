ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guitar World Magazine

How the Gretsch 6128 Duo Jet took flight and became the go-to electric for the likes of George Harrison, Cliff Gallup and Bo Diddley

Back in the early 1950s, the concept of a solidbody electric guitar was beginning to catch on. Throughout the '30s and '40s, it was the finely crafted hollowbody archtops from the likes of Gibson and Epiphone that ruled the electric roost, but that began to change when Californian upstart Fender started making waves in the guitar world.
Terry Mansfield

Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues

Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.
Black Enterprise

Tamron Hall Politely Checks Kim Burrell For Shading Her Friend Yolanda Adams

Tamron Hall had to politely check Kim Burrell when she appeared as a guest on her daytime talk show, after the gospel singer tried to come for her good friend, Yolanda Adams. Burrell appeared on The Tamron Hall Show on Thursday to discuss the backlash she faced after making homophobic comments during a sermon in 2016. While attempting to defend herself, Burrell found it necessary to call out fellow gospel singer, Yolanda Adams, for distancing herself from the singer while she was in the hot seat.
Connecticut Public

Fungi served as Bjork's latest muse in her new album, 'Fossora'

Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 30

It's been five years since Björk last released an album, but now the Icelandic icon is back with a deeply inventive set called Fossora. Every sound on the record feels as if it's springing into the mix from a different direction, as her vibrant voice shares space with everything from bass clarinets to the voices of Björk's own offspring. Fossora was inspired, at least in part, by the death of the singer's mother, but joy also abounds.
HOLAUSA

Camilo leads a songwriting camp for rising Latin music artists

The Billboard Latin Music Week is in full swing, and the Billboard Latin Music Awards are upon us; therefore, Billboard teamed up with global fast-food hamburger chain Burger King to launch “La Próxima Generación,” a songwriter’s academy led by influential Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo. The program was created to help...
Pitchfork

9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lambchop, Shygirl, Cole Pulice, Oren Ambarchi, Nicholas Craven & Boldy James, Shannen Moser, and Deepchord. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
soultracks.com

Howard Hewett - I’m For Real: The Elektra Recordings (1986-1992) (Advance Review)

Howard Hewett - I’m For Real: The Elektra Recordings (1986-1992) (Advance Review) Howard Hewett’s path to recognition as an exceptional soul singer was not a straightforward one. Although he played in several R&B bands before being signed to a label, it was the last-minute invitation to join Soul Train dancers Jody Watley and Jeffrey Daniel of Shalamar in 1978 that brought him his first—and very impactful—widespread visibility. Following the sudden departure of lead male vocalist Gerald Brown, Hewett began appearing with the group on TV and concert dates to promote the hit, “Take That To The Bank,” and the LP Disco Gardens, both which were already completed and climbing the charts.
MUSIC
theaterpizzazz.com

Billy Stritch: Cy Coleman Revisited

We started and ended our week with Billy Stritch, first with his Mel and Ella show with Gabrielle Stravelli on Monday (reviewed here), and capped off the week with his Cy Coleman tribute on Friday, the first of two nights at 54 Below. Billy honored Cy Coleman with a delightful...
MUSIC
