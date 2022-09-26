ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

McBride Music & Pawn to close after 54 years

By Amber Gaudet Staff Writer agaudet@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
The Denton Square will lose a longtime business this month.

McBride Music & Pawn will shutter Friday after 54 years in Denton, owners announced Monday. COVID-19 created financial difficulties for the pawn shop, as has its downtown location, co-owner Cody Garcia told the Denton Record–Chronicle.

