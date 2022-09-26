I love to make homemade pretzels, because they are at their absolute peak when they are warm and fresh from the oven. Classic pretzels are made with the help of food-grade lye, which is responsible for a pretzel’s characteristic chew and deeply brown exterior. But food grade lye is tricky to use—read: actually dangerous—if handled improperly. My friend Erin Clarkson of Cloudy Kitchen finally produced a beautiful pretzel without lye, and it inspired me to try, too. This combination of finishes emulates lye beautifully—a soak in baking soda water, which performs a similar reaction to the lye on the surface of the dough, and egg wash—and helps get the dough to the level of brown I think they deserve. —Erin Jeanne McDowell.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO