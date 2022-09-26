Read full article on original website
Soft Pretzels
I love to make homemade pretzels, because they are at their absolute peak when they are warm and fresh from the oven. Classic pretzels are made with the help of food-grade lye, which is responsible for a pretzel’s characteristic chew and deeply brown exterior. But food grade lye is tricky to use—read: actually dangerous—if handled improperly. My friend Erin Clarkson of Cloudy Kitchen finally produced a beautiful pretzel without lye, and it inspired me to try, too. This combination of finishes emulates lye beautifully—a soak in baking soda water, which performs a similar reaction to the lye on the surface of the dough, and egg wash—and helps get the dough to the level of brown I think they deserve. —Erin Jeanne McDowell.
Shiny-Brite Vintage-Inspired Medium Glass Ornaments (Set of 9)
These aren’t your grandmother’s holiday ornaments, but they sure look like it, don’t they? That’s because they come via Shiny Brite, who’s been crafting tree trimmings since the 1930s. (Their ornaments were the most popular in the country in the 1940s and ‘50s, no big deal.) These take after the maker’s earliest designs, and they’re fashioned from glass just like the originals too. Snap up your favorite set, and it’ll come in a vintage-inspired box you can tuck your decorations into year after year.
Socca Is the Crêpe of the South
The French, by and large, do not eat standing up, though there are a few exceptions to this largely unspoken rule: the quignon of a warm baguette, torn off and consumed as the loaf is transported home. Petit gris snails, which, in Occitanie, are grilled over vinewood, flambéed with lard, skewered on metal picks, and shuttled straight into the mouth, chased with cold rosé. And then there’s socca, the three-ingredient chickpea flatbread of Nice, destined to be consumed hot and fresh as you wend your way through a local market.
