Put a ring on it… Earlier this year, Billy Ray Cyrus was making headlines when he and his wife of 28 years, Tish, announced their divorce. And now, it appears that Mr. Achy Breaky Heart himself has found love once again… To a woman who is much, much younger than his 61-year-old self. According to The Sun, Cyrus is reportedly engaged to Firerose, an Australian born singer whose age is unknown, after pictures began circulating of her with a massive […] The post Billy Ray Cyrus Is Rumored To Be Engaged To A Singer Named Firerose first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO