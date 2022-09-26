ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Pritzker suggests SAFE-T Act changes could be needed

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state's controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. Among other things, the SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep many criminals in jail, while those opposed say it will let most people out.
ILLINOIS STATE
‘Parents Bill of Rights’ introduced in Ohio House

(The Center Square) – Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes a recently-introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes...
OHIO STATE
Comptroller Susana Mendoza tells her story during the Renewing Illinois Summit

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza spoke Friday morning at the Renewing Illinois Summit at the SIU Student Center. She asked the students attending the summit if they had ever been asked about what they wanted to do for their careers. If she had been asked that question just after college, her answer would not have been holding public office.
ILLINOIS STATE
Ohio’s fetal heartbeat law stopped for another 14 days

(The Center Square) – Ohio officials are expected to return to court in Hamilton County for a hearing Oct. 7 after a judge extended a ban on the state’s fetal heartbeat bill for another 14 days. The decision continues to allow abortions in the state through 20 weeks,...
OHIO STATE
As gun owner permits are being revoked, avenue for appeals remains narrow

(The Center Square) – There are no members appointed to the board that is set to field appeals from Illinoisans who have had their gun privileges revoked by the state. Illinois law requires anyone who wants to buy or own guns or ammo to have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card issued by Illinois State Police. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state police have been busy confiscating FOID cards from those the state determines can’t have one.
ILLINOIS STATE
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
ILLINOIS STATE
Newsom signs package of abortion bills into law

(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed over a dozen new abortion bills, including new privacy protections and bans on law enforcement providing information to out-of-state entities regarding abortion in the state. Opponents say the state is committing "infanticide." The package of bills, 13 in total,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California gets a slew of new housing laws

(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed just short of 40 new housing bills into law Wednesday, including two measures at the center of a hard-fought legislative agreement that will open up underutilized commercial spaces to housing development. Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2011 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WV Gov. Justice will again propose ending state income tax

(The Center Square) – West Virginia officials are again working on drafting a bill to phase out West Virginia’s income tax, which will be introduced to the legislature, Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy announced late Tuesday afternoon. “We are starting the process right now, in 2022, of proposing...
INCOME TAX
Illinois quick hits: Spoof call warning; millions for EV chargers; two cities among 'best places'

Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts to warn people of scammers impersonating state police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number, and make the caller ID look like a government agency like the Illinois State Police. ISP reminded people that they will never call to solicit money from the public.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois a top state for fishing, site says. Here's why, and where you should cast a line

BELLEVILLE — Anglers may find their favorite destination in Illinois, according to a recent listing that ranked the state as one of the best spots for fishing in the nation. Lawn Love released its 2022's Best and Worst States for Fishing Sept. 21, and Illinois secured a 12th place ranking due to affordability, number of catfish fishing clubs and other reasons.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois quick hits: Lawsuit filed against gunmaker Smith & Wesson; record gambling revenue reported

Several lawsuits were filed Wednesday against the gun company Smith & Wesson in connection to the Highland Park parade shootings. The lawsuits claim the company illegally targeted young men at risk of violence with ads for firearms, despite broad protections for the industry in federal law. A 22-year-old man is accused of opening fire on the July 4 parade, killing seven people. The plaintiffs also are suing the shooter and his father.
ILLINOIS STATE
Robotics transforms farming, addressing safety concerns

(The Center Square) – As farming advances with technology, so do the dangers that come with it. Many believe that farming is still stuck in the past but the future is already happening. Robotics and new technologies are transforming agriculture. Tractors that don’t need drivers are already out in fields. There are drones and self-driving equipment of all sizes and shapes.
ILLINOIS STATE

