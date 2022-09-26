Read full article on original website
Pritzker suggests SAFE-T Act changes could be needed
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state's controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. Among other things, the SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep many criminals in jail, while those opposed say it will let most people out.
Former Illinois governor denounces one-party rule, pushes for Republicans to make gains
(The Center Square) – Former Illinois Republican Gov. Jim Edgar says the state would be better off if the politics were more balanced, rather than being dominated by one-party rule. Illinois Democrats have controlled the Illinois Legislature for decades with majorities in both chambers. Since 2019, they’ve also maintained...
‘Parents Bill of Rights’ introduced in Ohio House
(The Center Square) – Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes a recently-introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes...
Comptroller Susana Mendoza tells her story during the Renewing Illinois Summit
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza spoke Friday morning at the Renewing Illinois Summit at the SIU Student Center. She asked the students attending the summit if they had ever been asked about what they wanted to do for their careers. If she had been asked that question just after college, her answer would not have been holding public office.
Newsom vetoes solitary confinement restriction in California jails, prisons
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have placed limits on the use of solitary confinement in California jails, prisons and detention facilities was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday night, representing the defeat of a measure that advocates said would restrict a “torturous” practice. In...
Trial date set for Washington’s ban on high-capacity gun magazine sales
(The Center Square) – A federal judge in Seattle has scheduled a trial to start more than a year from now regarding the legal challenge to Washington state’s new restrictions on high-capacity gun magazines. Judge David Estudillo of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington...
Ohio’s fetal heartbeat law stopped for another 14 days
(The Center Square) – Ohio officials are expected to return to court in Hamilton County for a hearing Oct. 7 after a judge extended a ban on the state’s fetal heartbeat bill for another 14 days. The decision continues to allow abortions in the state through 20 weeks,...
Task force offers guidance on implementing cashless bail system in Illinois
(The Center Square) – With the SAFE-T Act and cashless bail set to go into effect in January, a task force is looking at ways to assist Illinois counties make the transition. One of the most controversial laws in the criminal justice package is the Pretrial Fairness Act that...
As gun owner permits are being revoked, avenue for appeals remains narrow
(The Center Square) – There are no members appointed to the board that is set to field appeals from Illinoisans who have had their gun privileges revoked by the state. Illinois law requires anyone who wants to buy or own guns or ammo to have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card issued by Illinois State Police. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state police have been busy confiscating FOID cards from those the state determines can’t have one.
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
Newsom signs package of abortion bills into law
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed over a dozen new abortion bills, including new privacy protections and bans on law enforcement providing information to out-of-state entities regarding abortion in the state. Opponents say the state is committing "infanticide." The package of bills, 13 in total,...
Nearly half a million mail-in votes could delay election results by up to 2 weeks
(The Center Square) – With the bulk coming from Cook County and Chicago, more than 463,000 vote-by-mail ballots could be in the mix for Illinois’ Nov. 8 election, delaying election outcomes by up to two weeks. Along with early voting beginning Thursday in Illinois, local elections officials are...
California gets a slew of new housing laws
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed just short of 40 new housing bills into law Wednesday, including two measures at the center of a hard-fought legislative agreement that will open up underutilized commercial spaces to housing development. Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2011 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks...
WV Gov. Justice will again propose ending state income tax
(The Center Square) – West Virginia officials are again working on drafting a bill to phase out West Virginia’s income tax, which will be introduced to the legislature, Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy announced late Tuesday afternoon. “We are starting the process right now, in 2022, of proposing...
Illinois quick hits: Spoof call warning; millions for EV chargers; two cities among 'best places'
Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts to warn people of scammers impersonating state police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number, and make the caller ID look like a government agency like the Illinois State Police. ISP reminded people that they will never call to solicit money from the public.
Illinois a top state for fishing, site says. Here's why, and where you should cast a line
BELLEVILLE — Anglers may find their favorite destination in Illinois, according to a recent listing that ranked the state as one of the best spots for fishing in the nation. Lawn Love released its 2022's Best and Worst States for Fishing Sept. 21, and Illinois secured a 12th place ranking due to affordability, number of catfish fishing clubs and other reasons.
Kentucky gets $15M investment back from aluminum mill that never materialized
(The Center Square) – A $15 million investment Kentucky made in a proposed aluminum mill that never got off the ground is coming back to the state, and both the Democratic governor and Republican lawmakers are taking credit for it. In 2017, Kentucky gave that money to what was...
Newsom vetoes tax credit for low-income residents living car-free
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have enacted a tax credit for low-income families who do not own vehicles was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this week due to fiscal concerns. Newsom vetoed Senate Bill 457 this week, a measure that would have offered a $1,000 tax...
Illinois quick hits: Lawsuit filed against gunmaker Smith & Wesson; record gambling revenue reported
Several lawsuits were filed Wednesday against the gun company Smith & Wesson in connection to the Highland Park parade shootings. The lawsuits claim the company illegally targeted young men at risk of violence with ads for firearms, despite broad protections for the industry in federal law. A 22-year-old man is accused of opening fire on the July 4 parade, killing seven people. The plaintiffs also are suing the shooter and his father.
Robotics transforms farming, addressing safety concerns
(The Center Square) – As farming advances with technology, so do the dangers that come with it. Many believe that farming is still stuck in the past but the future is already happening. Robotics and new technologies are transforming agriculture. Tractors that don’t need drivers are already out in fields. There are drones and self-driving equipment of all sizes and shapes.
