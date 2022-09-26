Read full article on original website
Physicists take self-assembly to new level by mimicking biology
A team of physicists has created a new way to self-assemble particles—an advance that offers new promise for building complex and innovative materials at the microscopic level. A team of physicists has created a new way to self-assemble particles—an advance that offers new promise for building complex and innovative...
Active matter, curved spaces: mini robots learn to ‘swim’ on stretchy surfaces
When self-propelling objects interact with each other, interesting phenomena can occur. Birds align with each other when they flock together. People at a concert spontaneously create vortices when they nudge and bump into each other. Fire ants work together to create rafts that float on the water’s surface. When...
Webb, Hubble capture detailed views of DART impact
Two of NASA’s Great Observatories, the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope, have captured views of a unique NASA experiment designed to intentionally smash a spacecraft into a small asteroid in the world’s first-ever in-space test for planetary defense. These observations of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impact mark the first time that Webb and Hubble simultaneously observed the same celestial target.
Webb reveals a galaxy sparkling with the universe’s oldest star clusters
TORONTO, ON, CANADA (September 29, 2022) – Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), researchers from the CAnadian NIRISS Unbiased Cluster Survey (CANUCS) team have identified the most distant globular clusters ever discovered. These dense groups of millions of stars may be relics that contain the first and oldest stars in the universe.
Compostable bioleather offers sustainable solutions for the clothing industry and beyond
New York, NY—September TK, 2022—Since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, clothing production has been on an unsustainable path. Like most manufacturing, textiles are produced in a linear fashion with a cradle-to-grave model. Fabrics like cotton are farmed, worn, used, then thrown away. The textile industry as a whole is responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions, with leather being especially harmful.
Newly discovered protein could be used to produce life-saving antifungals
Like bacteria, yeasts are found everywhere, even in and around our bodies. And, as with bacteria, you can become infected by yeasts and become ill. Yeasts infect about 150 million people a year and kill about 1.7 million, especially those who are immunocompromised. Like bacteria, yeasts are found everywhere, even...
Scientists create ‘non-psychedelic’ compound with same anti-depressant effect
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., September 23, 2022 – While illegal for recreational use, psychedelic drugs are showing great promise as treatments for severe depression and anxiety, as well as alcohol addiction and other conditions. Some advocates and scientists believe the actual psychedelic trip – hallucinations and profound emotional experiences– is what leads to long-lasting therapeutic effects. Other scientists speculate that if the ‘trip’ could be eliminated from such drugs, then only the therapeutic effects might remain. Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill, UC San Francisco, Yale, Duke, and Stanford have taken a major step toward answering that question.
Two new discoveries shed light on the mystery of how cells manage stress
AMHERST, Mass. – In new research recently published in the journal Cell Reports, a team of scientists from the University of Massachusetts Amherst delved into the mysteries of how cells weather stress. Using bacterial cells, the researchers discovered that a damage-repairing enzyme, called ClpX, can not only mutate to fix multiple cellular issues but can respond to changing levels of cellular energy to help keep a cell healthy.
First-ever mycobiome atlas describes associations between cancers and fungi
An international team of scientists, co-led by researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, has created the first pan-cancer mycobiome atlas — a survey of 35 types of cancer and their associated fungi. An international team of scientists, co-led by researchers at the University of...
New 3D printing method designed by Stanford engineers promises faster printing with multiple materials
Advancements in 3D printing have made it easier for designers and engineers to customize projects, create physical prototypes at different scales, and produce structures that can’t be made with more traditional manufacturing techniques. But the technology still faces limitations – the process is slow and requires specific materials which, for the most part, must be used one at a time.
Studying for SATs? Strategic self-control may beat pure willpower
In two surveys of nearly 20,000 high schoolers, students who reported using at least one self-control strategy—such as turning off their phone—tended to spend more time practicing for the SAT and had higher SAT scores than students who relied purely on willpower. Chayce Baldwin of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Angela Duckworth of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and co-authors present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on September 28, 2022.
Feeding behavior traits may be an indicator of feed efficiency in Holstein cows
Philadelphia, September 28, 2022 – Genetic selection is a powerful tool to improve livestock production, given that genetic gains are cumulative and permanent, and feeding behavior in cows may be used as an indicated trait for feed efficiency. In a new report in the Journal of Dairy Science®, published by FASS Inc. and Elsevier, eight researchers from the University of Wisconsin (Madison, WI), Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding (Bowie, MD), and Michigan State University (East Lansing, MI) concluded that measures of feeding behavior could be useful indicators of dairy cow feed efficiency, and individual cows that eat at a slower rate may be more feed efficient.
Optical magic: New flat glass enables optimal visual quality for augmented reality goggles
Columbia engineers invent a flat lens that exclusively focuses light of a selected color—it appears entirely transparent until they shine a beam of light with the correct wavelength onto it, when the glass turns into a lens. New York, NY—September 28, 2022— As anyone who has recently tried out...
“Mystery gene” matures the skeleton of the cell
“I’m a professional pin-in-a-haystack seeker,” geneticist Thijn Brummelkamp responds when asked why he excels at tracking down proteins and genes that other people did not find, despite the fact that some have managed to remain elusive for as long as forty years. His research group at the Netherlands Cancer Institute has once again managed to track down one of these “mystery genes” – the gene that ensures that the final form of the protein actin is created, a main component of our cell skeleton. These findings were published today in Science.
Immune function remodeled by mitochondrial shape
**EMBARGOED TILL WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28, AT 11 A.M. EST**. A new study focused on the immune system’s Th17 cells suggests that the shape and function of their mitochondria (the powerhouse of cells) is important in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, such as multiple sclerosis. T helper 17 (Th17) cells are a type of CD4+ T immune cell, which collectively help make antibodies, activate enemy-eating cells and recruit more soldiers to the battlefront.
WashU engineer making AI more energy efficient
In 2019, the energy required to train a top-of-the-line artificial intelligence system was more than the energy required to operate five U.S. cars over their entire lifetimes. The situation has only gotten worse. In 2019, the energy required to train a top-of-the-line artificial intelligence system was more than the energy...
Fluidic circuits add analog options for controlling soft robots
HOUSTON – (Sept. 28, 2022) – Add analog and air-driven to the list of control system options for soft robots. HOUSTON – (Sept. 28, 2022) – Add analog and air-driven to the list of control system options for soft robots. In a study published online this...
Changes in marine ecosystems going undetected
Existing ways of calculating biodiversity dynamics are not very effective in detecting wholesale species community change due to the effects of ocean acidification. Existing ways of calculating biodiversity dynamics are not very effective in detecting wholesale species community change due to the effects of ocean acidification. University of Adelaide research...
Study reports first evidence of social relationships between chimpanzees, gorillas
A long-term study led by primatologist Crickette Sanz at Washington University in St. Louis reveals the first evidence of lasting social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild. A long-term study led by primatologist Crickette Sanz at Washington University in St. Louis reveals the first evidence of lasting social...
LSU researchers join multi-institutional team to investigate sources of methane in coastal wetlands
Scientists estimate that methane, as a greenhouse gas, may be responsible for approximately 20 to 25 percent of all global warming since the Industrial Revolution. Even more troublingly, as man-made sources have been reduced, the amount of the gas in the atmosphere has continued to grow, fed by natural sources.
